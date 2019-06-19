Results from around the arenas at the 2019 Armagh Show

ARMAGH SHOW EQUESTRIAN RESULTS 2019
DONKEY SECTION
Male donkey in-hand: 1, Jill Castles, Percy; 2, Jill Castles, Dec
Female donkey in-hand: 1, Ann McHenry, Blossom
Best turned out: 1, Ann McHenry, Blossom; 2, Caroline Giles-Lee, Malcolm
Pet donkey: 1, Jill Castles, Dec; 2, Caroline Giles-Lee, Nollaig
Donkey with attachment: 1, Ann McHenry, Blossom
Champion: Ann McHenry, Blossom
Reserve: Caroline Giles-Lee, Malcolm
HORSE SECTION
Miniatures
Foals and yearlings: 1, No name; 2, Janine Clarke-Gibson, Rama
Two/Three-year-old: 1: Ellen Hamilton, Silversmith Splash of Warpaint
Four-year-old and over: 1: Lucy Bailie, Glenhollow Captain Twinkle Toes; 2: Caroline Clint, Summer Rose Dress Me in Rubies
Stallions: 1: Victoria Hamilton, Kool Perfection; 2: No name, Amber
Best junior handler: 1: Lucy Bailie, Glenhollow Captain Twinkle Toes; 2: Ellen Hamilton, Silversmith Splash of Warpaint
Champion, Victoria Hamilton, Kool Perfection
Reserve, Lucy Bailie, Glenhollow Captain Twinkle Toes
CLYDESDALES
Champion, David Patterson: Agivey Supreme
Reserve, John Cross, Castletown Crystal
IRISH DRAUGHT HORSES
RID Brood Mare in foal or at foot: 1: Alison Rountree, Umgola Lady Isla; 2: Kenny and Wendy Bell, Castleview Grosvenor Lady
Yearling: 1: Charmaine Kee, Gweebarra Realta: 2: Kenny and Wendy Bell, Castleview Lady Georgina
Two-year-old out of RID Mare by RID Stallion: 1: Charmaine Kee, Gweebarra Lady Star; 2: Roy Butler, The Real Scarlet
Three-year old out of RID Mare by RID Stallion: 1: Daniel Molloy, Clogheen Suzie; 2: Natasha Knowles, Ballyrolly Morning Dew
Champion: Charmaine Kee, Gweebarra Realta
IN-HAND NON-THOROUGHBRED MARES & FOALS
Broodmare and foal: 1: Craig and Caroline Rountree, Drumcall Carrick; 2: No name
ISA qualifier – All Ireland Broodmare and Foal Team Championship: 1: E Persse, Corkeeran Meira; 2: John Roche, Assagart My Only Hope
Broodmare Mare likely to make a hunter: 1: Yvonne Pearson, Kief Queen B; 2: Craig and Caroline Rountree, Drumcall Carrick
Foals in previous broodmare classes other than RID foals: 1: E Persse, Corkeeran Meira; 2: John Roche, Assagart Hopes and Dreams
ISA qualifier – The Clarecastle Colt Foal all-Ireland Championship: 1: P J Flynn, Currantarmuid Black Tie; 2: Derry Rothwell, Greenhall; 3: John Roche, Assagart My Only Hope
IN-HAND NON-THOROUGHBRED YOUNG HORSES
Yearling likely to make a hunter: 1: Ann Lyons, Silent Valley; 2: Martin and Walsh, The Ladies Choice
ISA qualifier – Yearling Filly All Ireland Championship
Martin and Walsh, The Ladies Choice
Two-year-old likely to make a hunter: 1: Martin and Walsh, The Ladies Choice; 2: Charlotte Kirkpatrick, Redwood Diamond
Three-year-old likely to make a hunter: 1: Desmond Gibson, Bay B; 2: David Kirkpatrick, Redwood Tzar
ISA qualifier – Three-Year-old All Ireland Championship: 1, Desmond Gibson, Spindoctor
ISA qualifier – Three-Year-old filly All Ireland Championship: 1: Courtney Wilson, Unnamed
Coloured Sport Horse: 1: Charmaine Kee, Gweebarra Realta; 2: Margaret Kidd, Bolero Madison Avenue
Champion: Martin and Walsh, The Ladies Choice
Reserve: Desmond Gibson, Spindoctor
RIDING HORSES
Small Hunter: 1: No Name; 2: Susie Thompson, Dun Surprise
Mare or gelding carrying up to 13st: 1: Samuel Holmes, Willows Sensation; 2: Oisin McCann, Miller and Cook
Mare or gelding carrying over 13st: 1: Hilary Gibson, Tullynagee Apple Jack; 2: Lynn Spence, Gortshalgan Q
Cob not exceeding 15.1 hands: 1: S Gault, The Hunky Daukey; 2: Louise Presto, Jamina
Ridden Irish Draft: 1: David O’Connor, Dowdstown Purple; 2: Camilla Manningham-Buller, Skipping Design
Ladies Hunter: 1: No name; 2: Lynn Spence, Gortshalgan Q
Open Riding for Style and Appearance: 1: No name; 2: Nikki Cullen, Hail Bop
Newcomers Ridden Hunter: 1: Nicholas Laverty, Master Robert; 2: Helen Thompson, Cassie
Coloured Horse: 1: Camilla Manningham-Buller, Sunday Bolero; 2: Daryl Somerville, Pine Croft Excalibur
Champion: Hilary Gibson, Tullynagee Apple Jack
Reserve: Lynn Spence, Gortshalgan Q
SIDE SADDLE
Equitation Championship qualifier: 1: Robyn Catterall, Arctic Eclipse; 2: Suzanne Glen, Ballylimp Bob
Ladies Side Saddle: 1: Andrea McKee, Diamond Queen; 2: Nicola Martin, Marg
Intermediate Side Saddle: 1: Emily Pearson, Sullen Dunally; 2: Mary Devine, Kingsman
Champion: Nicola Martin, Marg
Reserve: Robyn Catterall, Arctic Eclipse
RACEHORSE TO RIDING HORSE
Retraining: 1: Kenzie Calvert, Crois Lion; 2: Camilla Manningham-Buller, The Dealer
Open Ridden: 1: Grace Ann Elliott, Adsup; 2: Malachy Casement, Going Against Mt Will
Unraced Thoroughbred: 1: Bernadette Curry, Teo’s Chance; 2: Chloe Thompson, Beech Burn Lass
Side Saddle Thoroughbred: 1: Chloe Thompson, Mossbank
Champion: Grace Ann Elliott, Adsup
Reserve: Bernadette Curry, Teo’s Chance
PONY SECTION
One, two or three-year-old to make child’s riding pony: 1: J and T Harper, Woodroyd Gingerbread Man
Lead rein show pony: 1: Kjerstin Chissell, Treowen Sapphire
First Ridden Show Pony: 1: Holly Logan, Fofsway Peregrine; 2: Lorraine Hutchinson, Mountcaulfield Candy Kisses
Lead Rein Show Hunter Pony: 1: Eileen Millar, Linksbury Goldilocks; 2: Kjerstin Chissell, Rhoson Amadeus
First Ridden Show Hunter Pony: 1: Holly Logan, Hightopps Allegro; 2: Ellie McDowell, Peplow Dancing Queen
Champion: Eileen Millar, Linksbury Goldilocks
Reserve: Kjerstin Chissell, Rhoson Amadeus
Novice Show Hunter Pony: 1, No Name; 2, Maria Kelly, Stella Sweetpea
Open Show Pony: 1: Annabelle Hendren, Pamfields Royal Trooper; 2: Ellie McDowell, Llanarth Dignity
Open Show Hunter Pony: 1: Holly Logan, Hightopps Allegro; 2: Ellie McDowell, Glenhuntly Trojon Troy
Champion: Annabelle Hendren, Pamfields Royal Trooper
Reserve: Holly Logan, Hightopps Allegro
FAMILY PONY
Family Pony Lead Rein: 1: Lauren O’Rourke, Cherry Bumbleberry; 2: Taylor-Lee Doyle, Little Miss Molly
Family Pony Riding [1]: 1: Lorraine Hutchinson, Holthall Bandit; 2: Robyn Rick, Cornamaddy Jack
Family Pony Riding [2]: 1: Maria Kelly, Stella Sweetpea; 2: Sophie Moore, Cindy
Coloured Pony in-hand: 1: Mark Prescho, Polly; 2: Ellen Mcdonald, Greenfield Apache
Coloured Pony ridden: 1: Ellen Mcdonald, Greenfield Apache; 2: Victoria Greenaway, Warrior Bob
Traditional Irish Cob in-hand: 1: Tia Morrison, Jessie; 2: Catherine Higgins, Mr Finnigan
Traditional Irish Cob ridden: 1: Catherine Higgins, Mr Finnigan; 2: Tia Morrison, Jessie
Champion, Catherine Higgins, Mr Finnigan
Reserve, Tia Morrison, Jessie
Novelty Fancy Dress: 1: Robyn Rick, Cornamaddy Jack; 2 [joint]: Breagh McGoran, Kouros Little Gem; Ross Magill, Knockavoe Kite
Veteran Pony in-hand: 1: Taylor-Lee Doyle, Little Miss Molly; 2: Sophie Moore, Cindy
Young Handler: 1: Robyn Rick, Cornamaddy Jack; 2: Taylor-Lee Doyle, Little Miss Molly
Champion: Maria Kelly, Stella Sweetpea
Reserve: Lauren O’Rourke, Cherry Bumbleberry
WELSH PONIES
Section A: 1: David Wright, Ponpblyddym Emily; 2: J and T Harper, Ravara Tigerlilly
Section B: 1: Kate Burns, Brookhall Regal Rose
Section C: 1: James Clelland, Budore Sir Percy; 2: Marion Cordiner, Fronath Lady Marie
Welsh 1/2/3 years: 1: J and T Harper, Quarry Rose; 2: Sarah Beers, Crossfield Honeyblossom
Champion: James Clelland, Budore Sir Percy
Reserve: Kate Burns, Brookhall Regal Rose
MOUNTAIN & MOORLAND
Mixed M and M Small Breeds: 1: David Wright, Ponpblyddym Emily; 2: Georgina Cafolla, Glanerch Diana
Mixed M and M Large Breeds: 1: James Clelland, Budore Sir Percy; 2: James Clelland, Budore Sir Norman
M and M Lead Rein: 1: Noah Houston, Rhydgrug Peter Pan; 2: S Cumberland, Glenlough Persuasion
M and M First Ridden: 1: S Cumberland, Glenlough Persuasion; 2: Madison Gordon, Downlane Roudy Day
Open M and M Small Breeds: 1: Suzanne Glen, Moortown Scorpion; 2: S Cumberland, Glenlough Persuasion
M and M Open Ridden Large Breeds: 1: Gregory Trainor, Seabreeze Lady; 2: Nadine Gormley, Cois Na Habhainn Trojan
NATIVE PONIES
Shetland Ponies
Stallions or Geldings: 1: S Cumberland, Robin’s Brae Thor; 2: Ellen Mcdonald, Abbeyfield Campari
Mares: 1: S Cumberland, Glenlough Persuasion; 2: S Cumberland, Ronelle Indigoe Rose
Shetland foal: 1: S Cumberland, Ronelle Indigoe Star
Young handler: 1: Charlotte Glen, Birchmoor Snowgoose; 2: Ellen Mcdonald, Abbeyfield Campari
Connemara Ponies
Ridden Connemara: 1: Jackie Hockley, L’Tara’s Jenny; 2: Megan Houston, Craigmount Sparrow
Colt gelding or filly: 1: James Naan, Mayday Arriana; 2: No name
Stallion: 1: Tommy Sexton, Murvey Chelton
Brood/Yield Mare: 1: Rosemary Morrow, Capital De Goariva; 2: Robert McLaren, Mongahanstown Mary
Champion: Jackie Hockley, L’Tara’s Jenny
Reserve: Tommy Sexton, Murvey Chelton
WORKING HUNTER PONY
Starter Stakes: 1: Rebecca McAdam, Bannview Spartacus; 2: Andrew Sharvin, Archill Lass
Open Pony: 1: Ellen McNabb, Buddytwoshoes; 2: Sam Hamilton, Creggan Lady
Large M and M Breeds: 1: Charlotte Leslie, Plumbob; 2: Jackie Hockley, L’Tara’s Jenny
Open 143cm: 1: Sophie Nesbit, Dun Dazzled Dream
Open 153cm: 1: Bethany Smith, Unnamed; 2: Zara Sharvin, Paintball
Champion: Charlotte Leslie, Plumbob
Reserve: Bethany Smith, Unnamed
WORKING HUNTER HORSE:
Novice Horse
Holly McClenaghan, Unnamed
Gayle Annett, Unnamed
RID Working Hunter: 1: Laura Napier, Unnamed; 2: David O’Connor, Dowdstown Purple
Open Horse: 1: Karen King, Diamond Queen; 2: Jackie Conn, Altnaster Luke
Champion: Laura Napier, Unnamed
Reserve: Karen King, Diamond Queen.