Results from the Festival of the Spoken Word

The Festival of the spoken word was held at Second Saintfield Presbyterian Church on Saturday, 13th October 2018 at 10.30am.

Opening remarks were by Lesley Dowds, art sub committee Chairman. It was an excellent festival with many varied entries by the different WI members.

The Adjudicator Arthur Webb, M.A., B Ed., L.R.A.M., said the entries were so enjoyable and well presented. He gave advice on presentation and delivery.

Presentation of awards was by Collette Craig, Federation Chairman.

Vote of thanks was given by May Small, art sub committee member.

Closing remarks were by Lesley Dodds, art sub committee chairman

The afternoon concluded with the singing of A Country Women’s Song.

Saintfield Women’s Institute members supplied morning coffee and scones, also a very delicious soup and sandwich lunch.

2018 Trophy Winners:

Class 1 – Magherafelt Trophy. Nancy Orr, Armoy WI

Class 2 – Armoy Trophy. Lorraine Girran, Downpatrick WI

Class 3 – Lambeg Trophy. Nancy Orr, Armoy WI

Class 4 – Phillipine McCoy Trophy. Joan Ward, Crumlin WI

Class 5 – Aileen Chapman Trophy. Jane Kilpatrick, Downpatrick WI

Class 6 – Downpatrick Trophy. Lyn Campbell, Moneyrea WI

Back Row:

Jane Kilpatrick - Lorraine Girvan - Joan Ward - Lyn Campbell

Front row:

Lesley Dowds - Arthur Webb M.A., B Ed., L.R.A.M.- Collette Craig, Federation Chairman - Nancy Orr