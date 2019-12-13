Return of Rathfriland YFC’s festive carols by candlelight

Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club are delighted to announce the return of their annual carols by candlelight.

This year the event will be held on Sunday 15th December at 8.15pm at the Club Hall, 18 Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland.

The evening will feature festive treats and music from the renowned Dynamic Brass Band.

The perfect family event on the run up to Christmas and no better way to kick start the festive season.

This is a donation only event – a portion of proceeds raised will go to the anniversary fund for the Southern Area Hospice – Rathfriland YFC’s chosen charity for their 75th anniversary year.

Throughout the year the club have been raising as much money as possible for the Southern Area Hospice Services, a cause extremely close to many members of the club and the surrounding Rathfriland community.

Southern Area Hospice Services relies heavily on the generosity of local people and the support of the volunteers who help staff deliver services in many ways, from patient care to fundraising.

All hospice services are provided free of charge and it relies on 73p in every pound coming from fundraising to enable them to care and support patients and their families.

This year, the fundraising department has to raise £2.6 million in order to maintain the level of care currently available.

This equates to £216,666 per month, £50,000 per week or £7,123 per day.

So Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club would encourage as many members of the community to attend their fabulously festive Carols by Candlelight service and dig deep for an amazing cause.

For more information on this event please contact Stephen Gordon (club leader) on 07871039833.

Follow Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club on Facebook @Rathfrilandyoungfarmers to keep up to date with this event.