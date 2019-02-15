Rewarded for their hard work

Christmas 2018 delivered a very special gift to two staff at Western Brand Poultry Products, Lisnaskea.

Annette Leonard and Annette Crudden were rewarded for all their hard work when they received their certificates for the Level 4 in Food Safety Management for Manufacturing at Distinction and Merit grades.

They are being congratulated by Clare Millar, a member of Loughry’s multi award winning Training and Capability Development Team.

For others, Tracey Bonner and Leanne Robinson who are taking the same programme and also work in the food manufacturing sector, it is work in progress.

This is a challenging course, it teaches candidates to develop, implement and evaluate food safety procedures that will enable a food company to meet the requirements of current food legislation and the food retailers.

Training is an investment; staff at Loughry Campus will spend time with a company to assist in developing an effective training plan – in line with business needs.

The Level 4 Award in Food Safety Management for Manufacturing is delivered by Loughry campus staff several times per year. On completion, candidates can progress to other relevant courses including Level 4 HACCP Management for Manufacturing, Auditing and Inspection, TACCP/VACCP and Identifying and Controlling Allergen Risks.

If you wish to discuss any aspect of Training and Capability Development, please contact catherine.devlin@daera-ni.gov.uk