Reynolds takes sixth place in German World Cup

Irish Dressage star Judy Reynolds and the Joe and Kathleen Reynolds-owned Vancouver K have scored an excellent sixth place finish in the FEI Dressage World Cup Freestyle Grand Prix at Stuttgart in Germany.

Making their first indoor World Cup appearance of the season, Reynolds and the 17-year-old gelding posted a superb score of 80.755% when first to go in the competition.

The final scores in FEI Dressage World Cup Freestyle Grand Prix at Stuttgart in Germany

Despite the disadvantage of the early draw, Reynolds held the lead until 10 horses later, and eventually would finish in an impressive sixth place overall against a world class field.

Reynolds was the only non-German rider to finish in the top six, with victory going to Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB (88.440 %) ahead of her German team mate Isabel Werth in second with Weihegold Old (87.240 %).

Helen Langehanenberg took third place with Damsey FRH on a score of 83.735 %.

Stuttgart was hosting the third leg of the FEI Dressage World Cup Western European League with the action moving to Madrid (ESP) in a fortnight’s time.