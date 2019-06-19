An Omagh based company has been revealed as one of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS 2019) Technical Innovation Award winners.

The awards, RHASS’ most longstanding industry accolades and sponsored by Hillhouse Quarry Group, showcase and reward innovation and development within the agricultural sector and are a highly respected award for manufacturers, distributers, providers and inventors.

Arrowquip Q-catch

Gold awards are presented to previous Silver award winners for continuous outstanding merit and this year the only Gold award was presented to Kverneland Group UK Ltd, for their Kverneland 2500 i-plough®.

Presented with a Silver award this year is Can-Am, for their anti-lock braking (ABS) system for ATVs which is manufactured by Bombardier Recreational Products.

Case IH Agriculture was presented with a Silver Award for their Maxxum 145 Multicontroller, which is fitted with the new eight-speed powershift ActiveDrive 8 transmission.

Also receiving a Silver award this year is Oran Oak Engineering, from Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, for their DipFast enclosed sheep showering unit. DipFast is designed for treatment and control of ecto-parasites on sheep. Mark Kelly and his three sons developed DipFast after they saw the potential of a prototype that Mark had manufactured on his farm for personal use.

The system allows for one-person operation, thus reducing labour, and there is minimal contact with the sheep and dip held within. The DipFast unit comes in either static or mobile versions.

Easyfix, from Galway in Ireland, impressed the judges and received a Silver award for their Easyfix Evolve animal feeding system. The Easyfix Evolve optimises cow welfare and performance, with a unique design allowing for maximum feed intake for cows and both safe access and egress for farm workers. It allows for essential head movements in cattle, which encourage natural behaviour, eliminating injuries and marks associated with steel barriers and reducing stress.

Penderfeed Livestock Equipment, from Dun in the Scottish Borders received a Silver award for their Arrowquip Q-Catch, manufactured by Arrowquip of Manitoba, Canada.

A final Silver award for 2019 was awarded to Pollock Farm Equipment in Cumnock, Ayrshire, for their Pollock Rope Scraper System.

SIB Services of Maud, Aberdeenshire receive a certificate of commendation for the PEL Agricultural Baler, manufactured by PEL Waste Reduction Equipment of Co. Mayo, Ireland.

Also receiving a Commendation is TH White Machinery Imports from Deiveses, Wiltshire for their Ferris ISX 800 mower – manufactured by Ferris Industries, of New York, USA.

Hampton Steel, from Northamptonshire, also received a Commendation for their Versalok® metal post and clip system.

Receiving the final Commendation is Water Fuel Engineering from South Yorkshire, for their HydroGen™ autonomous electrolyser.

The Technical Innovation Awards will be presented to winners on Saturday 22nd June at the Royal Highland Show.