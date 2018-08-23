RHASS provides support for leaders

The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has announced its support of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) Cultivating Leaders Programme in 2018.

A total of £2,000 has been awarded to SAYFC for the support of the Programme which has been designed to upskill young people for leadership and business skills in their day-to-day roles.

Covering a number of key areas, the 12 young leaders chosen to participate will receive training on leadership, vision and goals, budgetary skills, marketplace evaluation and completing business plans.

Penny Montgomerie, Chief Executive of SAYFC, said: “SAYFC is thrilled with the support given by RHASS for Cultivating Leaders for the second year. RHASS is a staunch supporter of SAYFC, and we are pleased to continue this strong working relationship for the benefit of our future industry leaders.”

Jimmy Warnock, RHASS Chairman, said: “In the Year of Young People what better way to show RHASS’ support of our future industry talent than by supporting SAYFC’s Cultivating Leaders Programme. We are committed to the future growth of the agriculture industry, and by investing in training, we are safeguarding the sector for years to come. We look forward to announcing the successful candidate and inviting him or her to join RHASS’ Scholars Group which has been set up to harness support from individuals who have benefited from the RHASS’ grants and awards.”