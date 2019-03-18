Riada Tractors appointed as new Redrock agent

Dervock-based Riada Tractors and Agri Sales (Riada) has been appointed an agent for Redrock Machinery.

The company will be servicing Redrock customers in the Co Antrim and surrounding area.

The Riada business is managed by Ken McVicker and his son Boyd.

“We have had an association with Redrock stretching back over thirty years, from both a dairy farming and agricultural contracting perspective,” said Ken.

“As a result, we are fully aware of the innovation that is associated with Redrock machinery items and the tremendous reliability of the equipment, which the company manufactures.

“When we were approached by Redrock, we jumped at the opportunity of working with the business. Redrock already has a tremendous reputation throughout our catchment area. We want to build on this for the future.”

Riada will be selling the entire range of Redrock equipment. This includes slurry and feeding equipment, silage and grain trailers, silage block cutters, straw blowers, low loaders and farm sweepers.

Redrock’s managing director Frank Flynn highlighted the significance of the new agency arrangement with Riada.

“Co Antrim is a very important catchment area for Redrock,” he said.

“There is also tremendous potential to grow our business in that region.”

He added: “Redrock is committed to offering customers the widest possible range of innovative solutions. Slurry management is a case in point. We are providing our customers with the most effective range of pumps, tankers, trailing shoes, injection systems and umbilical spreading options.”

Ken McVicker confirmed that Riada will be actively promoting the Redrock range at events and shows held throughout the Co Antrim area over the coming months.

Redrock has a strong reputation for designing and constructing machinery lines that are both innovative and long-lasting.

Where slurry equipment is concerned, Redrock is confirming a particularly strong demand for its slurry tanker and trailing shoe combinations at the present time.

“The same principle holds, where tankers and dribble bars are concerned,” said Ken McVicker

“Farmers view these systems as a means of putting slurry to best use while, at the same time, minimising ammonia volatilisation levels.

“Orders for slurry pumps are also very strong at the present time.”

With the start of the silage season just around the corner, Ken highlighted the relevance of the Redrock trailer range.

“Redrock silage trailers can also double-up as grain trailers with the standard conversion,” he explained.

Ken also confirmed the growing demand for Total Mixed Ration (TMR) feeding systems at farm level.

“All Redrock’s tub feeders are extremely versatile and fully complement the needs of dairy and livestock farmers.

“The feeders come with both single and twin auger options. They are also built to last, which reflects the heritage of the entire Redrock equipment range,” he concluded.

For further information, contact Riada Tractors and Agri Sales on 07802 954400.