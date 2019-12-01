Ride & Drive Event for Mercedes-Benz

We know how good the Mercedes-Benz Commercial vehicles are.

We know they are more affordable than you might thing. We’d like to invite you to try them for yourself at our Ride & Drive Event on Friday 6th December.

We’ll be at the RentaMerc site in Campsie (4 McLean Road, Derry-Londonderry) from 10am – 3pm with the full range of vehicles. From the small City Van – Citan to the award-winning Van of the Year – Sprinter. And don’t forget about the X-Class – the premium pick-up that’s still turning heads.

International Truck of the Year

We will also have the International Truck of the Year – the New Actros available for test drives where you can experience the amazing MirrorCam technology. You must have a truck licence to drive it but if not, just come along and sit in the multi media cockpit to sample the state-of-the-art technology in this vehicle.

Our sales team of experts will be on hand to answer your questions, so why not take time out for an hour or so, grab a coffee on us and see why Mercedes-Benz vehicles help keep businesses moving at affordable costs.

Event details: Ride & Drive Event, RentaMerc 4 McLean Road, Derry-Londonderry BT47 3XX. Friday, 6th Dec 10am – 3pm.