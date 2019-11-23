Road Safety Week: Beware the dangers on rural roads

The YFCU is highlighting Road Safety Week (November 18-24, 2019) in order to remind members of the hazards we face when travelling on our rural roads.

Commenting on the campaign, Zita McNaugher, president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, said: “Road Safety Week is an extremely important campaign for highlighting the dangers for both drivers and those walking on roads.

“Many rural communities have been left devastated by the loss of lives as a result of serious collisions.

“As young people we have a responsibility within our communities to remember the speed limit is a limit and not a target.

“Our hope is that by highlighting the risks of dangerous driving, members will be reminded to be more cautious and ultimately reduce the number of potential collisions taking place.”

The Department for Infrastructure is collaborating with road safety partners in the emergency services and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster to urge everyone to be aware of the particular vulnerabilities we all face when we travel.