Roadshow will highlight flexible nature of land mobility options

According to Land Mobility Programme Manager John McCallister, the Road Show event at CAFRE Greenmount, planned for next Thursday evening (February 15), will serve to confirm the versatility and practical nature of what the initiative is all about.

“My conversations with farmers and young people up to this point have confirmed the many ways by which new farming arrangements can be forged,” he said.

“These include share farming, contract farming and full-blown farm partnerships.

He added: “And this is only scratching the surface in terms of what options are really out there when it comes to driving land mobility.

“We have a tremendous line-up of speakers taking part next Thursday. I would, therefore, encourage anyone with an interest in the subject to come along on the night in question.”

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) will be hosting the road show with the support of Danske Bank. It gets underway at 8pm.

The guest speakers are Michael Haverty, Senior Agricultural Economist and Oliver Hall, Senior Farm Business Consultant, both from Andersons Farm Business Consultants. The firm, which is active across the UK, advises around 2,000 farmers annually to help them maximise profitability and achieve their business goals.

The Greenmount event is one of a series of land mobility road shows. Each will provide farmers and farming families with important information on land mobility, succession planning, taxation and farm business strategies. John McCallister will be in the chair at each venue. He will deliver a presentation on land mobility and answer any questions that attendees may have.

Danske Bank’s Agri Manager Seamus McCormick will be in attendance at Greenmount to provide support and advice on business planning and requirements to secure financial support from the bank.

The road shows form part of the ‘Danske Advantage’ series of events, bringing together business experts and leaders to share and discuss their views on various business sectors and themes.

Robert McCullough, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank commented: “As the business of farming evolves to maximise the opportunities ahead, it is crucial that a focused land mobility programme delivers real results. If we have the right people with the right skills working with ambition and making best use of science, innovation and technology, we will be able to optimise our land assets. Ultimately, that will benefit both the landowner and the industry.”

James Speers, YFCU President added: “The Land Mobility Roadshow is happening at a crucial time for our industry and will provide farmers and their families with a huge opportunity to be better informed on land mobility so they can plan and design the future they would like to see for themselves and their families in agriculture. I would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued support of the organisation.”

If you would like to attend, please email: info@yfcu.org or phone HQ on 028 9037 0713 to reserve your place at these free events.