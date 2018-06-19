Robert Miller does the double

It was a day to remember for Robert Miller from Moneymore when he took the commercial rings by storm in both Ballymoney and Lurgan Show.

Firstly it was Ballymoney where his red Limousin heifer claimed the commercial championship and then the reserve interbreed champion.

Pairs champion at Lurgan Show

Reserve commercial champion went to Dean Wylie with his black Limousin heifer.

Moving on to the other side of the country it was Lurgan show where Robert again claimed the top spot with his baby Limousin heifer.

Robert’s two black Limousin heifers teamed up later in the day to claim the Interbreed pairs championship of Lurgan Show.

Reserve to Robert’s baby heifer was a smart Limousin from Sandra and Nigel Cochrane from Portadown.

This heifer later in the day caught the eye of a different judge when she claimed the Interbreed championship of Lurgan Show.

This left their heifer going head to head with the dairy interbreed champion.

The Cochrane family’s heifer seemed too hard to pass when she claimed Lurgan Show champion 2018.

The chairman of the Commercial Cattle NI Club said: “It’s great to see commercial cattle doing so well in interbreed classes and would like to remind members to be in with a chance to become show animal of the year that you have to be a full paid member.”

Anyone looking to become a member of the club please get in contact through the club’s Facebook page or by contacting the club secretary Lizzy Rodgers on 07919574811.