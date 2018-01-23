Robson appointed to Red Tractor committee

The Red Tractor Assurance scheme has appointed Norman Robson to the UK based Red Tractor Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for Pigs.

Norman, who is on the committee as a representative of both the Ulster Farmers’ Union and the NI Pork and Bacon Forum, joins the TAC with other UK based pig farming industry experts from across the sector including welfare, veterinary, processor and producer representatives.

Collectively their role is to oversee the on-going maintenance and development of Red Tractor Assurance Standards through the UK.

The Red Tractor Assurance scheme is the UK’s biggest farm and food standards scheme, covering all animal welfare, food safety, traceability and environmental protection. This means that customers can trust that items with these labels come from a trustworthy and safe source. The way food is farmed and prepared is regularly checked by independent experts to make sure it is of the highest standard.

Commenting on the appointment Deirdre McIvor, Chief Executive of NI Pork and Bacon Forum said: “We are delighted Norman has been invited to represent the Northern Ireland pig farming industry on the Red Tractor Committee. Norman was integral in the development of the NI Pork ‘Assured Origin’ scheme which guarantees that pork product carrying the symbol is wholly produced here in Northern Ireland to the highest possible standards.”

The local pig farming industry makes a significant contribution to the agri-sector in Northern Ireland and sustains 400 farming families and 2,000 local jobs.

For all the latest news, top tips and NI Pork recipes visit NI Pork’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/nipork/