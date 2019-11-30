Robyn is on a winning streak

Hagans Crofts Dressage league got off to a cold but thankfully dry start on Saturday, November 16.

The previous weeks dressage had to be cancelled due to the bad weather conditions so competitors were pleased to turn down the centre line and get this dressage league finally underway!

Anna McErlean, Raford Jack

Dressage Ireland tests were ridden throughout the day with the first being an intro A test.

Robyn McMurray and ‘Royanna’ were still on a high from winning the Ulster Schools Dressage Championships last week, and continued their winning streak at Hagans Croft, saluting to a score of 70.55% in the Intro class and the highest score of the day secured them first place.

Youth was certainly on Robyn and ‘Royanna’s’ side as not only did they win the intro class, this pair went on to win the Newcomers class as well. Congratulations!

The Prelim class was small in numbers, with a total of seven horse and riders.

Robyn McMurray, Royanna

However talent was aplenty. Anna McErlean and ‘Raford Jack’ were turned out impeccably.

With a new dressage saddle they were well equipped to take on the prelim class and their efforts certainly paid off, coming home with a score of 69.83% and the red rosette on the day.

Onto the Novice class where competitors rode a Dressage Ireland N26 test.

Some competitors had a couple of ‘sat nav’ issues however this wasn’t the case for Kate McCracken and ‘Spirit’ who finished on a score of 67.41% and first place.

Jessica House, Khalasar

Debbie McAlister and ‘Monty’ were very nervous for their first Novice test however this did not show during their test as they saluted to a score of 64.48% and second place.

Onwards and upwards for this pair....so watch this space!

Unfortunately there were no entries for the Elementary class so the day came to a finish after the Novice class.

Thank you to all the competitors who supported the first leg of this five week league and Hagans Croft hopes to see you all again next week.

As always thanks are extended to the judge Mark Robinson and scribe Harriett Hogan.

The League continues every Saturday until December 14 and is open to all competitors even if you have not qualified for the league.

A separate prize giving will be held for those competing on the day and those competing in the league.

To qualify for the final each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same dressage class.

Competitors must be present at the final to be eligible for league placings.

Scoring is based on a points system and details of league scores can be found on Hagans Croft’s website or facebook page.

Rosettes are awarded to the first six placing each week and within the overall league placings.

Please see website or facebook for more details go to www.haganscroftequestrianco.uk or contact Gillian on 07849106453.

Dressage results

Class 1 - Intro - Dressage Ireland, Introductory Test A, 2016

Robyn McMurray, Royanna 70.55%; 2) Ben McCormick, Student Loan 68.22%; =3) Holly Reilly, Just Jake 67.22%; =3) Kaiti McCann, Ronaldo 67.22%; 5) Siobhan Holloway, Tully’s Rebel 65.83%; 6) Sharon Cowan, Indian Hope.64.44%.

Class 2 - Newcomers - Dressage Ireland Introductory Test C, 2016

1) Robyn McMurray, Royanna 68.57%; 2) Jessica House, Khalasar 66.91%; 3) Niamh Mathieson, Katie 66.66%; 4) Roberta Maginnis, Moylough Lady 63.81%; 5) Katie Donnelly, Killderry Captain 63.1%; 6) Roisin Murray, Coolodge Mirah 62.86%.

Class 3 - Prelim - Dressage Ireland Preliminary Test P5, 2012

1) Anna McErlean, Raford Jack 69.83%; 2) Antoinette Milligan, King’s Appraisal 69.14%; 3) Nichola Howarth, Cruz 66.21%; 4) Keva Milligan, Bannan Storyteller 65.69%; 5) Katie Donnelly, Killderry Captain 65 59%; 6).Emma Foster, Kinder 6414%.

Class 4 - Novice - Dressage Ireland Novice Test N26, 2012

1) Kate McCracken, Spirit 6741%; 2) Debbie McAlister, Monty 64.48%; 3) Kerry Sloan, Ace of Clubs 6241%; 4) Alex Cleland, Wolff 59.65%