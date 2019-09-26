Rockvilla is ram champion at Rathfriland

Charollais rams were in demand at the recent show and sale in Rathfriland with a 90% clearance rate.

The pre-sale show was judged by Norman McMordie who chose his champion from the Rockvilla pen of David and Liz Mawhinney, this strong shearling ram later selling for 400gns.

David Cromie, judge, with Ian Goudy showing reserve champion

Reserve champion was shown by David Cromie, this smart ram lamb selling for 500gns.

Top price on the night in the shearling and the ram lamb classes went to the Tullyear pen of Drew and Stephen Cowan who received 570gns for their second prize ram lamb and 480gns for their second placed shearling ram.

Third placed shearling shown by the Malcomson family sold for 400gns.

The Charollais Club would like to thank Norman McMordie for giving of his time to come and judge, F S Herron for their generous sponsorship and Gilbert Anderson for organising the event.

Show results:

Shearling ram: 1st David and Liz Mawhinney. 2nd: Drew and Stephen Cowan. 3rd Kenny and Geoffrey Malcomson

Ram lamb: 1st David Cromie, 2nd Drew and Stephen Cowan, 3rd Jim Aiken

Champion: David and Liz Mawhinney

Reserve champion: David Cromie.

Averages: 12 shearlings 313gns. 27 ram lambs 304gns.

Alistair Moore lamb judges’s favourite in Dungannon

David Cromie of the Millhaven Flock, Rathfriland was the judge for the presale show of Charollais at Dungannon Market.

In the Shearling Ram Class it was lot 6 an April born Ram sired by Knockin Paparazzi who caught the judge’s eye, this ram owned by Ian Goudy later taking the reserve champion prize, selling for 380gns.

The red rosette in the first ram lamb class was won by Lot 69, a smart lamb shown by McConnell Brothers, a Willow Tommy Shelby Son and out of a home bred dam.

First place in the second ram lamb class came from the Hillside pen of Alistair Moore, lot 29, this Kirkhouse Remo son going on to win champion on the day and later selling for the top price of 620gns.

A top price of 500gns in the shearling ram class went to Sam Flanagan for a powerful ram sired by Castellau Glenfiddich.

Berry Brothers from Banbridge achieved a top of 500gns for their ram lamb a Knockin Troublemaker son.

New breeder John Waddell had a good day with the judge placing him second and third in the ram lamb class, these two lots sired by Lineside Super Sam and Bunderg Super Samson later selling for 420gns and 400gns,

Show results:

Shearling Rams; 1st Ian Goudy, 2nd Kenny and Geoffrey Malcomson,3rd Drew and Stephen Cowan

Class 1 ram lambs: 1st McConnell Brothers, 2nd Norman McMordie,3rd McConnell Brothers

Class 2 ram lambs: 1st Alistair Moore, 2nd John Waddell, 3rd John Waddell

Champion: Alistair Moore

Reserve champion: Ian Goudy

Averages: 10 shearlings 388gns. 26 ram lambs 307gns