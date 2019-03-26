Rodenticide training courses at CAFRE

If you wish to control rodents in a commercial environment, you must attend a suitable training course and receive an industry recognised certificate - this has been a requirement since 1 June 2016.

CAFRE offers a Lantra accredited course approved by the Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use (CRRU) which is designed to help people plan and carry out rat and mouse control. The course equips the end user with the skills and knowledge needed to plan, implement and monitor a rodent control programme specific to their commercial environment. The course also provides successful candidates with an industry recognised certificate.

The course is suitable for anyone who wishes to control rodents in a commercial environment including the land-based and related industries.

The next course will be delivered at Greenmount Campus on 28 March 2019.

The one day course covers:

Legislation that affects Pest Management

Common terms for using Biocides

Public Health Biocides Product labels

Safe Storage and Transport of Biocides

Disposal of Biocides and Containers

Keeping Biocide Records

Specific Legislation and best practice for the management and control of rats and mice

Target Pest Species

Non-Target Species

Site Surveys

Evaluate Control Options

Control Programmes

To book a place and attend the Rodenticide course at CAFRE, go to the link: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/rodenticides/