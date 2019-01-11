Rodenticide training - courses available at CAFRE

If you wish to control rodents in a commercial environment this winter, you must attend a suitable training course and receive an industry recognised certificate. This has been a requirement since 1 June 2016.

CAFRE offers a Lantra accredited course approved by the Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use (CRRU) which is designed to help people plan and carry out rat and mouse control. The course equips the end user with the skills and knowledge needed to plan, implement and monitor a rodent control programme specific to their commercial environment. It also provides successful candidates with an industry recognised certificate.

The course is suitable for anyone who wishes to control rodents in a commercial environment including the land-based and related industries.

The next course will be delivered at Greenmount campus on 24 January 2019.

The one day course covers: Legislation that affects pest management; Common terms for using biocides; Public health biocides product labels; Safe storage and transport of biocides; Disposal of biocides and containers; Keeping biocide records; Specific legislation and best practice for the management and control of rats and mice; Target pest species; Non-target species; Site surveys; Evaluate control options; Control programmes

To book a place and attend the rodenticide course at CAFRE, click on the following link: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/rodenticides/