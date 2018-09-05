Rodney takes the reins of Danske Bank’s agribusiness operations

Danske Bank has announced that Rodney Brown has been appointed as its new head of agribusiness.

Rodney, who is one of the bank’s most experienced agri managers and the current deputy head of agribusiness, will take over from Robert McCullough, who has served as the bank’s head of agribusiness since 2011.

Robert will move into a new role as Danske’s head of Belfast Business Centre from the end of September.

Mr McCullough said: “There is no doubt that the agri sector has had some challenging times in recent years and farmers still face uncertainty. Through this time, Danske Bank has continued to invest in the sector and we still have the largest agribusiness team in Northern Ireland, with dedicated managers who travel across the country every day to meet customers.

“The sector is of vital importance to the Northern Ireland economy and I have no doubt Rodney and the team will continue to provide customers with the expert advice and financial support they need to help their businesses thrive.”

Shaun McAnee, managing director corporate and business banking, added: “Rodney is a highly regarded and experienced agri manager, with a sound understanding of the financing needs of a variety of agribusiness sectors. I am delighted a person of his calibre will be taking over this key role.

“I would also like to thank Robert for his commitment and dedication to the role and the work he has done in supporting the sector and underlining the importance of business focus.”

Mr Brown said: “I recognise our responsibility to provide wider support to the industry and the farming community, not just commercially but through providing thought leadership and support through a range of strategic sponsorships, not least the Royal Ulster Winter Fair, an event we are proud to have supported for over 32 years.”