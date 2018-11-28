Roe Valley Speciality Christmas Market

The Roe Valley Speciality Market returns to Limavady on Saturday 1st December, located at Drumceatt Square beside the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, from 11am – 4pm.

The market will host an abundance of speciality food, colourful art and creative crafts for sale from 30 talented traders, makers and bakers.

This is a fantastic opportunity to pick up some unique handcrafted gifts and speciality food for Christmas, or even a little treat for yourself!

Sing Club Limavady will join everyone at 12.30pm to showcase their talent and bring some festive cheer to the market with their Christmas carols.

Santa Claus may even make an appearance himself!

This market has been going from strength to strength and the success is due to the support from the local community. The market brings visitors and locals into Limavady town centre and all businesses benefit from the additional footfall.

Find more details about the Roe Valley Speciality Market at https://www.roevalleymarket.co.uk/