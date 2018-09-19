Roe Valley speciality market to return

The Roe Valley Speciality Market returns to Limavady on Saturday, 22nd September, located at Drumceatt Square beside the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, from 11am – 4pm.

This month’s market will bring a range of activities to suit all tastes and ages.

The market will host an abundance of speciality food, colourful art and creative crafts for sale from the talented traders, makers and bakers, alongside pottery demonstrations from Aidenville pottery, have a go cookie decorating sessions for children with the Causeway Cookie Company and Mini Needle felting workshops with Woolly Wildfolk.

The market will feature a fantastic cookery theatre compered by Wendy Gallagher of Causeway Coast Foodie Tours, and showcasing some of the best local chefs and producers.

Organisers are featuring Eamonn Butcher from the Roe Valley Park Hotel, James Peoples from the Drummond Hotel, Tony Rogers, from Tony’s Griddle Goods and Margaret -Anne Sexton from the Yellow Bird along with special guest, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Brenda Chivers.

Come along to watch these talented chefs demonstrate some of their speciality dishes!

Looking ahead to the event, the Mayor said: “Drumceatt Square is a great venue for Roe Valley Speciality Market and I’m really looking forward to its return later this month. We have a strong local producers’ network across the area and our markets offer a great opportunity to meet new and returning customers while sharing the stories behind their goods. The Cookery Theatre promises added entertainment and I would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy what is set to be a great day in Limavady.”

A spokesperson for the Roe Valley chamber said: “The Roe Valley Chamber has been working hard with all local traders to bring life back into all of Limavady. This market builds on Limavady’s legacy as a successful market town and complements the unique shopping experience that Limavady has to offer.

“The speciality market brings visitors and locals into Limavady town centre and all businesses benefit from the additional footfall.

There are two additional dates this year – Saturday 20th October and Saturday 1st December and Roe Valley Chamber is proud to be able to support this excellent show case of all that is great about Limavady produce.”

This project is part-funded through the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme, managed by DAERA.

Find more details about the Roe Valley Speciality Market at https://www.roevalleymarket.co.uk/