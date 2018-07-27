Rory Best is new Donnelly Group ambassador

Captain of Ireland’s International rugby team, hooker for Ulster Rugby and the British and Irish Lion, Rory Best, has been recruited as the newest ambassador for Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned vehicle retailer, Donnelly Group.

Rory will act as an ambassador for the Group and its 18 car, van and 4x4 manufacturers across eight locations in Northern Ireland.

He will be supporting events with a range of manufacturers throughout the year and will initially be driving the latest Land Rover Discovery model.

Rory said: “It is wonderful to have the opportunity to work with the Donnelly Group and I look forward to representing the company and its 18 manufacturers over the next 12 months.

“With such a wide range of manufacturing partners, the Donnelly Group is a great choice for all motorists looking for a new or used vehicle. Whether it’s a first car, a sporty model, or a larger family car, there are plenty of options and affordable ones at that.

“The teams have been really friendly and knowledgeable when helping me choose a vehicle but as a working dad with three young children, the Land Rover Discovery model offers the required versatility, space and durability.

“Donnelly Group has 71 years’ experience in the industry so it’s great to be involved with a homegrown company that has enjoyed such success.”

Raymond Donnelly, Director at Donnelly Group, will be working alongside Rory over the next year. He commented: “Rory played his 200th game last year but he is far from slowing down. Like the Donnelly Group, Rory is dependable and loyal, and we’re very pleased to have him on board.

“Rory will be representing not only the Donnelly Group, but our manufacturers also, and will be in attendance at many of the various events we host for customers and the wider community throughout the year.

“For Rory, a lot of time can be spent on the road whether it’s days out with his family, travelling to matches or for volunteering with the many local charities he works with. It’s very important therefore that he has a car that is comfortable and efficient.

“We look forward to working with Rory as he test drives a number of vehicles from a variety of our manufacturers and gets to meet many of our customers along the way.”