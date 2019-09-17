Rouge sheep in strong demand at Bank Holiday show and sale at Dungannon

On Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) the NI Rouge Club held their Premier Sale in Dungannon Farmers Market. The pre-sale show was judged by British Rouge Society Chairman John Gates, Cheshire and sponsored by Volac.

The sale seen a near 100% clearance rate in both males and females with sheep being bought by purchasers from Scotland, England and ROI.

Robert Graham with the Reserve Champion (gimmer) pictured with Judge John Gates (left) and sponsor Alistair Sampson, Volac (right)

Top price of the day was 1450gns for Tullyvallen Van Gogh, a February born ram lamb from the Tullyvallen Flock of A J Graham and selling to A Christie and J.Harbinson for their pedigree flocks. Earlier in the day this lamb stood second in his class. The flock also sold ram lambs to 1100gns x 2, 550gns and 400gns.

Other ram lamb prices – Simpson and Calvin 520gns, 480gns, 420gns, Jayne Tannahill 440gns, 300gns, George Knox 380gns, Moore Hamilton 320gns

Leading the way in the female trade was a ewe lamb from the Ballyhivistock Flock of Simpson and Calvin. This ewe lamb won her class and went on to be awarded Overall Champion on the day and sold for 900gns.

In the shearling ram section Sunrise Unreal from Jayne Tannahill took the top price of 480gns selling to Mark Orohoe, ROI.

Other shearling ram prices – John Harbinson 340gns, 300gns.

Shearling ewes reached a top of 520gns for a Tullyvallen gimmer from, A J Graham. The flock also sold gimmers at 450gns and 380gns. The Kerr family, Moira, also sold gimmers at 450gns, 420gns and 360gns.

The club would like to thank Volac for their continued generosity in sponsoring the sale and to the team at Dungannon Market for all their work and help on the day.

Show results

Shearling ram

1st John Harbinson

2nd Alan Wallace

3rd Jayne Tannahill

Ram lamb 1st January-14th February

1st Simpson and Calvin

2nd A J Graham

3rd Jayne Tannahill

Ram lamb 14th February onwards

1st George Knox

2nd A J Graham

3rd A J Graham

Shearling ewes

1st A J Graham

2nd and 3rd Kerr family

Ewe lamb

1st Simpson and Calvin

2nd George Knox

3rd O’Neill family

Overall champion – Ewe lamb, Simpson and Calvin

Reserve champion – Shearling ewe, A J Graham

Best of opposite sex – Ram lamb, George Knox