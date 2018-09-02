The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has announced that Bank of Ireland will be the principal sponsor of the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships.

The event will include a wide selection of beef championship showing classes, calf classes, calf young handlers, sheep showing classes, championships and sheep young handlers during the day, culminating with the ever popular auction in the evening.

Alan Crowe, RUAS chief Executive, commented: “We are thrilled to be hosting the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships this year and are extremely grateful to have the generous financial support of Bank of Ireland.

“Their support has enabled us to take on and develop this prestigious event and we envisage that it will grow over time and become a key highlight for the beef and sheep sectors year on year.”

Richard Primrose, agri manager for Bank of Ireland UK, added: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships and support the local beef and sheep industry, which plays such a vital part in the local economy of Northern Ireland.

“We are proud to be helping farmers and food producers grow and strengthen their businesses for future generations.

“Our agri team look forward to welcoming visitors to the event which is sure to be an enjoyable day out.”

The Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships will take place on Tuesday, November 27, at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

With showing commencing at 11am and the Auction from 6pm.

To keep up to date with news about the event visit beefandlamb.org.uk or find them on Facebook and Twitter.