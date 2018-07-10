Royal Welsh Show WILL take place as normal

The Royal Welsh Show will be taking place as normal later this month despite rumours to the contrary, it has been confirmed.

Responding to the rumours that the event would fall foul of the hot weather, Chief Executive, Steve Hughson, has set the record straight commenting: “The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society takes the safety of people and animals attending our event very seriously. As event organisers, we already have in place contingency plans for all kinds of eventualities, including hot weather.

“We are continually reviewing our plans and working with all relevant partner agencies as part of our routine for staging such a large event, and will take into consideration all options to manage the impact of the hot weather, where necessary,” he added.

“We are already fortunate to have well ventilated buildings and our own private water supply (with a large storage capacity), as well as a mains water on the showground. At this time, we are not concerned about the level of water available on site and there are no plans to alter the current arrangements for the show.

“We will, of course, be keeping a close eye on the long range weather, which is forecast to get cooler and more changeable next week. Despite the challenges, I can confirm that the show is very much on, as planned, for the full four-days and we look forward to welcoming you all to Llanelwedd shortly.”