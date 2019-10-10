RPRA awards for 2019 revealed for

The RPRA (Irish Region) awards for 2019 were selected during a poorly attend committee meeting in the Templeton Hotel last Saturday.

Well done to all the winners. The single bird performance champions in races from Talbenny and Penzance were won in the East Antrim Sect C by A & E Bell of Muckamore while the Mid Antrim Sect B winners were the long-time favourites C & D Jackson of Kells & District.

C & D Jackson from Kells & District won the Sect B Meritorious Award.

RPRA (Irish Region) Awards 2019 – Single Bird Talbenny & Penzance

Sect A - Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Premier HPS Vel 1540, Sect B - C & D Jackson Kells & District HPS Vel 1535, Sect C- A & E Bell Muckamore Vel 1543, Sect D - I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze Vel 1552, Sect E - B & P Baird Markethill Vel 1572, Sect F - C McManus Corrigs Vel 1421, Sect G - R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1497, Sect H - A Kelly Omagh Vel 1119. Overall Winner - B & P Baird Markethill Vel 1572.

RPRA (Irish Region) - Mileage Awards 2019

0-250 Miles D Calvin Bondhill, 251-450 Miles J Greenaway Dromore, 450 + Miles J Murtagh Ballyholland.

Mr & Mrs Sempey from Cullybackey, 2nd Open in the NIPA St Malo OB National.

Best YB Performance 2019 - Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel GB19X-33410

Best OB Performance 2019 - D & J Campbell Eastway GB18E-19052

RPRA (Irish Region) Young Fancier Mileage Awards 2019

0-250 Miles Ellie Marshall Comber Central, 251-450 Miles Keelie Wright Lurgan Social, 450 + Miles No Claim.

D Coyle & Son from Coleraine Prem, Gilmour & Beattie Cup for 1st Open NIPA Roscrea.

RPRA (Irish Region) Young Fancier of the Year 2019

1st Miss Ellie Marshall Comber Central, Runner-up Miss Keelie Wright Lurgan Social. Achievement Award - Fionn McCabe, Newry & District.

Bertie Blair from Ballymena & Dist, 1st Open in the NIPA Talbenny YB National.

Big local winners with the NIPA included Blair & Rankin 1st Open YB Nat Talbenny plus Champion YB in Section B. Mr & Mrs Sempey from Cullybackey 2nd Open OB Nat St Malo win the Leslie Mairs Memorial Cup and D McNeilly Cup. Fleming Bros from Crumlin won the Area Liberation (2), Gary Gibson from Cullybackey won OB Inland Fancier in Sect B, Hugh Boyd from Randalstown won Channel Fancier in Sect B, with Bones & Yates from Muckamore the Sect C winners, Sam Maginty from Muckamore won the YB Fancier in Sect B. J Eagleson & Sons from Ballymena won Champion OB in Sect B, and from the same club Blair & Rankin as I had mentioned Champion YB in Sect B. Rasharkin partnership of W & J McLean had Champion YB in Section A.

A Delegates meeting for Section B Clubs will be held in the Ballymena & District HPS Clubrooms next week, an opportunity to put forward items to be included on the NIPA Agenda. It will be held on Wednesday 16th October at 8.00pm. Hopefully all clubs can be represented. An end of season meeting will follow for the Mid Antrim Combine. The Cullybackey Dinner will be in Toast on Friday evening 25th October. Ballymena & Dist show season will start on Monday 28th October Old Cock & Old Hen. Ballymena & District normally first away with a show season have set the programme for 2019, and Show Secretary Willy Gilbert has been busy preparing the clubrooms for the events at the clubrooms in Fountain Place. The weekly shows will continue on a Monday evening and finish with the big Open Show on New Year’s Day.

Dates and classes - penning from 7.15pm. Old cock & old hen 28th October, Young cock & young hen 4th November, Yearling cock & yearling hen 11th November, Any age cock, any age hen & best in each class 18th November, Old pairs & young pieds 25th November, Young pairs & old pieds 2nd December, Reds, mealy’s and Grizzles old bird and young bird 9th December. Young bird eye-sign & old bird eye-sign 16th December. The Open show Wednesday 1st January 2020 penning from 11.00am. Usual prizes and specials. Due to pressure on space open only to NIPA Sect B lofts.

MAC Cups & Trophies in 2019 – To be presented in conjunction with prize night for Ballymena & District prior to the Blackpool Show. Claims for awards should be made to Secretary Willie Reynolds.

Old Bird Inland Average, Cross Channel Average, Old Bird Ave, McIlhagga Cup for 1st MAC St Malo, B Eagleson Memorial Cup best average Talbenny (1) & (2), Bude and Penzance (Not won in 2019), T Shanks & Son Cup Old Bird of the Year, Les Mairs OB Fancier of the Year, Young Bird Ave, New North Cup best average Bude & Talbenny YB, Combined Average, and Young Bird of the Year.

Brian Baird from Markethill holding his RPRA Meritorious Award winner.

Club Points Shield for Old Birds, Club Points Shield Young Birds. Champions League, INFC Points Cup. Old Bird Knock-Out, and Young Bird Knock-Out. Only one Diploma per member in 2019 regardless the number of 1sts won. Cup & Trophy list will be confirmed later.

NIPA Awards for 2019 Season -

Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of Racing Pigeon Societies

Old Bird Trophy Winners 2019:

Mulgrew Family Cup (Mullingar) - Coyle Bros, Maiden City Vel 1818; G. F. Whiteside Cup (Tullamore) - F McCabe, Newry & Dist Vel 1631; Gilmour & Beattie Cup (Roscrea) - D Coyles & Son, Coleraine Premier Vel 1540; S. Calvert Cup (Gowran Park) - J Whitten & Son, Portadown & Drumcree Vel 1349; H McCabe Cup (Corrin) - Sands & Rice, Ballyholland Vel 1353; R Harkness Cup (1st Fermoy) - O Markey, Ballyholland Vel 1387;

Simpson Cup (2nd Gowran Park) - J & D Braniff, Wheatfield Vel 2173; Ledlie Cup (Talbenny) - R Williamson, Newry & Dist Vel 1583; Vint Cup (Bude) - J F McCabe & Son, Newry & Dist Vel 1563; McCrory Cup (Penzance) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1608; Northern Bank Cup (3rd Fermoy) - D Booth Mourne & Dist Vel 1813; McIlwaine Cup (2nd Fermoy) - G Murphy, Ballyholland Vel 1730.

Young Bird Trophy Winners 2019:

Frazers Animal Feeds Cup (1st Area Lib) - O Markey, Ballyholland Vel 1570; Frazers Animal Feeds Cup (2nd Area Lib) - Fleming Bros, Crumlin Vel 1536; H A Montgomery Cup (3rd Area Lib) - D Booth, Mourne & Dist Vel 1459; B Hunter Cup (Roscrea) - Gordon Bros, Killyleagh Central Vel 1733; W. V. Troughton Cup (Gowran Park) - W & J Chambers, Newry & Dist Vel 1357; S. Inglis Cup (1st Fermoy) - Bingham & Seaton, Ligoniel Vel 2132; J. P. O’Hagan (Tyres) Cup (Corrin) - O Markey, Ballyholland Vel 1253; S. Montgomery Cup (2nd Fermoy) - J Douglas & Son, Lurgan Social Vel 1560.

First Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas:

Sect H Clubs (Mullingar) - L Flanagan & Son, Londonderry Vel 1187; Sect B, C & Part A Clubs (Mullingar) - McDowell & Crawford, Carrick Social Vel 1429; Sect F Clubs (Navan) - C Healy, Killyleagh Central Vel 1384; Sect D, E, G & Part A Clubs (Tullamore) - O Markey, Ballyholland Vel 1570.

Second Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas:

Sect B, C & Part A Clubs (Tullamore) - Fleming Bros, Crumlin Vel 1536; Sect H Clubs (Tullamore) - J Ramsey & Son, Derry & Dist Vel 1376; Sect D, E, G & Pt A Clubs (Roscrea) - W & J Chambers, Newry & Dist Vel 1532; Sect F Clubs (Mullingar) - C Healy, Killyleagh Central Vel 1352.

Third Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas:

Sect B, C & Part A Clubs (Tullamore) - J L Madden Coleraine Premier Vel 1449; Sect H Clubs (Tullamore) - D Booth, Mourne & Dist Vel 1459; Sect D, E, G & Part A Clubs (Roscrea) - B Havern Millvale Vel 1434; Sect F Clubs (Tullamore) - Ellie Marshall, Comber Central Vel 1350.

Average Trophy winners 2019:

McCluggage Cup (Best average in all channel races including Nationals) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1286; Scania Cup (Best average Old Bird National & Classic races) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1150; Major Lewis Cup (Best average in all races England and Wales) - R Williamson, Newry & Dist Vel 1528; Surgenor Cup (Best average 2nd Talbenny, Bude and Penzance) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1550; Harper Cup (Best average Old Bird and Young Bird channel Nationals) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1084; Devine Memorial Trophy (Best two bird average Old Bird National) - S & N Lester, Laurelvale Vel 790; Dickson Cup (Best average Bude and Fermoy Young Bird) - R Williamson, Newry & Dist Vel 1723; Erwin Trophy (Best average all National and Classic races) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1286; B. Fox Cup (Highest position obtained by any N.I.P.A. official, committee member or club delegate in Old Bird National race) - No Claim; W. E. Diamond Cup (Best average Talbenny & Rosscarbery Young Bird Nationals) - G McKenna, Eastway Vel 1713; Agar Cup (First yearling in Old Bird Classic race) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1608; Waring Trophy (Best average in all National races) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1336; New North Trophy (Best average Penzance Old Bird & Talbenny Young Bird National) - R Adamson, Lurgan Social Vel 1533; Halliday Cup (Best Average O B Inland Nat and OB & YB Channel Nat) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1191; O`Roory Hill Stud Trophy (Best average O B & Y B Roscarberry Nationals) - Bingham & Seaton, Ligoniel Vel 1783.

Section Trophy Winners 2019:

Section “A” H. Devine Cup (St. Malo) - S K Watson, Castledawson Vel 795; Section “B” Leslie Mairs Memorial Cup (St. Malo) - Mr & Mrs Sempey, Cullybackey Vel 973; Section “C” J Campbell Memorial Cup (St. Malo) - S & J Bones & T Yates, Muckamore Vel 942; Section “D” H. McVeigh Cup (St. Malo) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 982; Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup (St. Malo) - P Boyd, Annaghmore Vel 882; Section “F” A. Brown & Family Cup (St. Malo) - J Cochrane, Killyleagh & Dist Vel 885; Section “G” Norman Girvan Memorial Cup (St. Malo) - Mr & Mrs N S Close, Drumnavaddy Vel 889; Section “H” Kieran Reid Memorial Cup (St. Malo) - L Moran & Son, Derry & Dist Vel 706; Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup (1st Talbenny) - Not Flown; Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup (2nd Talbenny) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1538; Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup (Bude) - P Boyd, Annaghmore Vel 1522; Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup (Penzance) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1608; John Bingo Orme Memorial Trophy (1st Section F Old Bird Inland National) - J Hall & Son Harmony Vel 1610.

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Inland Section Fanciers of the Year 2019

Section A – B Morgan Coalisland & Dist Vel 1479, Section B - G Gibson Cullybackey Vel 1414, Section C - Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel Vel 1526, Section D - J Greenaway Dromore Vel 1530, Section E - A Craig Laurelvale Vel 1511, Section F - McCartan & Woodsides Killyleagh & Dist Vel 1505, Section G - R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1539, Section H - D Booth Mourne & Dist Vel 1433.

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Channel Section Fanciers of the Year 2019

Section A - S K Watson Castledawson Vel 1041, Section B - H Boyd Randalstown Vel 1200, Section C - S & J Bones & T Yates Muckamore Vel 1181, Section D - J Greenaway Dromore Vel 1243, Section E - P Boyd Annaghmore Vel 1171, Section F - McCartan & Woodsides Killyleagh & Dist Vel 940, Section G - R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1195, Section H - No Valid Claim.

N.I.P.A. Young Bird Section Fanciers of the Year 2019

Section A - D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem Vel 1429, Section B - S Maginty Muckamore Vel 1496, Section C - J & D Braniff Wheatfield Vel 1555, Section D - J. Greenaway Dromore HPS Vel 1571, Section E - D & B Lyness Lurgan Social Vel 1525, Section F - D Harvey Comber Cent Vel 1477, Section G - R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1529, Section H - D Booth Mourne & Dist Vel 1225.

NIPA Section Champion Old Bird 2019

Section A - B Morgan Coalisland & Dist Grizzle Hen GB18C-09936, Section B - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist Cheq Pied Hen GB18B-1258, Section C - D & J Campbell Eastway Blue Cock GB18E-19052, Section D - J Greenaway Dromore Blue Pied Hen GB18C-45940, Section E - D Calvin Bondhill Blue Hen GB17B-12539, Section F - McCartan & Woodsides Killyleagh & Dist Blue Hen GB18A-34412, Section G - R Williamson Newry & Dist Cheq Hen GB17R-34421, Section H - A Kelly Omagh & Dist Blue Cock GB14D-06761.

NIPA Champion Old Bird Overall 2019 (J Moreland Memorial Trophy) - D & J Campbell Eastway Blue Cock GB18E-19052.

France Silver Diploma Awards 2019 - (Bird 3 Times in OB Nat prizes)

S & N Lester, Laurelvale Cheq w/f Hen GB15L-02542 - 2017 (St Malo) 10th Open & 4th Section E Vel 251, 2018 (St Malo) 13th Open & 6th Section E Vel 632, 2019 (St Malo) 20th Open & 4th Section E Vel 754.

D Carroll, Millvale Blue Cock GB09A-36529 - 2013 (Portland) 28th Open & 2nd Section G Vel 1074, 2014 (St Malo) 11th Open & 1st Section G Vel 692, 2019 (St Malo) 59th Open & 9th Section G Vel 509.

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2019

Section A - W & J McLean Rasharkin & Dist Blue Cheq Hen GB19R-09522, Section B - Blair & Rankin Ballymena & Dist Blue Pied Hen GB19B-16063, Section C - J & D Braniff Wheatfield Blue Cheq Hen GB19X-21206, Section D - R Topping & Son Lisburn & Dist Dark Chequer Hen GB19L-04922, Section E - D & B Lyness Lurgan Social Blue Hen GB19L-10502, Section F - C Healy Killyleagh Central Blue Cock IHU19N-02785, Section G - O Markey Ballyholland Blue Cock GB19B-32639, Section H - P McLaughlin Maiden City Blue Cheq Hen GB19E-10026.

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird Overall (The Irish Region Trophy) - J & D Braniff Wheatfield Blue Cheq Hen GB19X-21206.

N.I.P.A Young Fancier of the Year 2019 (B Fletcher & Son Cup) - Miss Ellie Marshall Comber Central. Runner Up (NIPA Trophy) - Miss Keelie Wright Lurgan Social.

N.I.P.A. President’s Cup – Presented at Ladies Night.

National and Classic Winners 2019

B. Fletcher & Son Cup (Barleycove Old Bird National) - J Hall & Son Harmony Vel 1610, Stena Trophy (Fermoy Five Bird O.B. Championship) - A Kelly Omagh Vel 1791, J. H. O’Neill Cup (Penzance OB Classic) - D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1608, News of the World, McComb Cup, and Pigeon Portal.Com Cup (St. Malo Old Bird National) - J Greenaway Dromore Vel 982, D. McNeilly Cup (Runner-up St. Malo Old Bird National) - Mr & Mrs Sempey Cullybackey Vel 973, McKeown Cup (Talbenny Young Bird National) Blair & Rankin Ballymena & District Vel 1468, H. McVeigh Cup (Skibbereen Young Bird National) - J Gregory & Sons Colin Vel 2046, Northern Bank Cup (Yearling Hen National) - R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1693, Northern Bank Cup (Yearling Cock National) - R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1678, Volvo (Corrin Five Bird Y.B. Championship) - Spence Bros Lisburn & Dist Vel 1235.

'Annie' - The 450 Mile award winner for J Murtagh & Son, Ballyholland.