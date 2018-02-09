The RPRA (Irish Region) Awards 2017 were presented as usual at the NIPA Ladies Night held at Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick late last year. The awards were presented by Eugene Fitzgerald, the President of the Irish Homing Union.

Irish Region Meritorious Awards 2017 (Talbenny & Penzance) – Single Bird Performance

Sect A - Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Premier 1305, Sect B - J Rock Harryville 1373, Sect C - A Cooke Ballycarry 1354, Sect D - No Claim, Sect E - S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1418, Sect F - K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1342, Sect G - R Williamson Newry & Dist 1403, Sect H - No Claim

Overall Winner S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1418

Irish Region Mileage Awards 2017: 0-250 Miles A Hall Omagh, 251-450 Miles Russell Bros Dromara, 450 + No Claim.

Best Y B Performance 2017: Gregg Bros & McCandless Titanic NWHU 17 D 8237

Best O B Performance 2017: McGimpsey Bros Ards GB 14 A 16117

Young Fancier Mileage Awards 2017: 0-250 Ellie Marshall Comber, 251-450 Keelie Wright Lurgan Social, 450 + No Claim.

Young Fancier of the Year 2017: 1st Keelie Wright Lurgan Social, R/up Ellie Marshall Comber.

In Mid Antrim it was a well-deserved win for Jimmy Rock who was the joint Highest Prize-winner in Harryville HPS. He was always the Sect B favourite when we learned his 1st Open NIPA winner from Penzance had been well placed earlier from Talbenny in South Wales.

AGM updates

A NIPA Section B meeting has been called to take place in the Ballymena & District HPS Clubrooms on Thursday 8th February at 8.00pm sharp. Only Club Delegates will be eligible to vote on the business of the meeting. This will be the opportunity to raise matters prior to the AGM this Saturday and two positions still need filled for the NIPA Committee to bring that number up to four. At the previous meeting George McDowell from Kells & Dist and Keith Kernohan from Harryville HPS were selected to look after the affairs at the local Cullybackey Centre.

For local clubs the Ballymena & District AGM was held last night (Monday) and the joining fees etc will be collected at the clubrooms next Monday 12th February between 7.30pm and 8.00pm. Harryville HPS will hold their AGM in their local clubrooms on the Antrim Road on Tuesday 6th February 2018 at 8.00pm. Kells & District will hold their AGM in the club rooms on Wednesday 21st February at 7.00pm. Resolutions or resignations for the meeting to be with secretary before 7th February. The AGM of Rasharkin & District HPS will be held in the club rooms on Friday, 9th February at 7.00pm.

This Saturday, 10th February at 2.00pm we have the Annual Meeting for the NIPA taking place in Protestant Hall, Glenavy. The Agenda Resolutions, Secretary Report and Accounts are on the various websites. There is a lot of business to be conducted at this meeting with almost 30 Resolutions put forward, most of those to update the Rule Book. All member clubs must hold a meeting to mandate their Delegates on how to cast their vote and a letter of confirmation that each Delegates club has held a club meeting to vote on Resolutions being produced at the AGM. Only Delegates can vote or enter into the business of the meeting and cards have been supplied for this purpose – No discussion on the Resolutions.

INFC Annual General Meeting will be held in Lisburn on Saturday 3rd March 2018. Mid Antrim Combine AGM will be held in Ballymena & District Clubrooms on Wednesday, 14th March 2018 at 8.00pm.