RPRA One Loft Race 2017 – update

Last season I covered a story about a school in Antrim, namely Riverside School, who had an entry in the RPRA One Loft Race in England, writes New Kid on the Block.

The entry was bred for the pupils by local pigeon fancier Mr Ken Wilkinson from Antrim.

The wee bird, named “Riverside Hope” by the pupils performed well in all of the Hot Spot events, prior to the final event.

It was in the final event that “Riverside Hope” made its mark. The race was flown from Alnwick, a distance of 235m 898yds, to the lofts on 12 September 2017.

The birds were liberated at 7.45am into a blue sky with a fresh westerly wind. 697 birds were racemarked.

“Riverside Hope” excelled in the final winning 88th Open plus 1st Schools (Best in UK) plus £400 prize money.

After the final the birds were auctioned and “Riverside Hope” was purchased back by Ken and made its way back to its birthplace and the Antrim lofts of Mr Ken Wilikinson.

I have included two pictures in this week’s issue.

One was taken early last season of the bird and the pupils prior to going to the race and the other was taken last week with the pupils celebrating their success with “Riverside Hope” and Ken.

I would like to personally congratulate Mr Ken Wilkinson on his top achievement of breeding the star performer for the pupils.

I know Ken was really chuffed for the performance of “Riverside Hope”, representing the school and pupils against the best in the top RPRA One Loft Race Event. Well done to all concerned.

OBITUARY

Adamson – Joe: It is with deep regret and sincere sadness that I report to the fancy of the sad passing of Mr Joe Adamson - 93 years young, of Gilford & Dist.

Sincere condolences to the Adamson family circle at this sad time.