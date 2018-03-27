RSPCA Cymru rescues sheep stuck 80 foot down Caernarfon quarry

RSPCA Cymru is reminding dog walkers to keep their dogs on the lead at all times when near farm animals, after a dog chased a sheep down a quarry in Caernarfon.

Walkers witnessed a dog chase the sheep down a quarry near Nantlle Road, Talysarn, leaving the sheep trapped around 80 foot down a vertical cliff.

RSPCA inspector Mark Roberts said: “The sheep was trapped down the quarry for around a week but during that time food had been provided so when we arrived she seemed alert and active.

“The rescue involved two inspectors, Andy Broadbent and Kia Thomas, abseiling down to the quarry bottom. The sheep was then captured and secured in an animal bag and was hauled up the quarry face.

“Close to the top the bag became snagged under a small overhang of rock, but Inspector Thomas ascended her ropes to free the bag successfully, which was then brought to the top.

“The sheep was uninjured and was released on the hillside. Luckily this sheep was ok after falling down the quarry, but it could have been a different story.

"As the weather gets warmer and more people walk their dogs in the countryside, we urge people to take care around farm animals and ensure that their dog is kept on the lead at all times when in or near fields containing livestock.”

The RSPCA rope rescue team included inspectors Mark Roberts, Andy Broadbent, Jenny Anderton, Kia Thomas and animal collection officer Ann Lloyd Williams.

If you spot an animal in distress, please call the RSPCA’s 24-hour helpline on 0300 1234 999.

If you wish to help RSPCA Cymru complete amazing rescues such as this, you can donate online. The RSPCA is a charity and rely on public donations.