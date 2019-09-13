RSPCA's equine vet relationship 'critical' in protecting horses

The RSPCA has underlined the “critical importance” of their working relationship with equine vets, as three representatives from the charity attend the British Equine Veterinary Association Congress.

The Congress - in Birmingham - attracts those connected with the equine veterinary profession from around the world, and is taking place at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham this week (11 to 14 September).

RSPCA’s chief veterinary officer Caroline Allen, vet liaison manager Michelle Edwards and inspectorate national equine coordinator Christine McNeil are representing the RSPCA at the congress.

Dr Allen said: “It is fantastic to be representing the RSPCA at the hugely important British Equine Veterinary Association Congress.

“Sadly, the mistreatment of equines is a very big part of the RSPCA's frontline work – but our efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome horses would not be possible without our work with vets.

“The RSPCA’s working relationship with equine veterinary professionals is of critical importance, and this congress is a great opportunity to discuss how we can do even more to help one another and support even more equines across England and Wales.”

The congress follows news of the miraculous transformation of one of the countless horses rescued by the RSPCA each year.

Veteran 15-hand chestnut gelding Jack is settling into his new forever home in Shropshire, and was formally adopted in July 2019 by his new owners; having transformed completely since first coming to the attention of the RSPCA in May 2018.

Jack had been abandoned with serious welfare concerns at stables in Furnace near Llanelli without the consent of the land-owner.

Many months of rehabilitation and care followed - with veterinary examination having confirmed Jack had been suffering when first abandoned.

Inspector McNeil - based in South East Wales - added: “Jack’s journey highlights the sort of horrendous conditions many equines are subjected to each and every year.

“Thankfully, thanks to our relationship with equine vets, we are able to help so many of these beautiful animals each and every year – and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the equine veterinary profession.”