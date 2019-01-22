RTU – The ideal choice for agricultural building products

RTU is known as one of Northern Ireland’s leading construction and building materials suppliers with extensive experience within the agriculture industry.

The company’s aggregate and concrete products are the ideal choices for farms and farm buildings including silos, slurry pits, animal houses, crop stores and concrete yards.

RTU is a committed partner to the farming community, and they have a decades-long track record of delivering a wide range of agricultural solutions of all sizes. With the assistance of an expert team and the convenience of conveyored delivery, customers are ensured the highest quality service and value for their project needs.

The company’s modern fleet services all distribute from a cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Newtownabbey. In addition to the core concrete and mortar product lines, RTU also produces two unique products, Exposa® and Ultraflo®, that have revolutionised building and design. Exposa® is a beautiful decorative concrete, which is the first choice for any hard landscaping project and the ultimate alternative to traditional paving, asphalt, tarmac and loose gravel. Ultraflo® is Ireland’s only ready mixed hemihydrate liquid floor screed that offers improved energy efficiency and lower running costs with underfloor heating, and being a hemihydrate screed means it requires no buffing/grinding to the floor surface.

As Managing Director, David McIlroy, explains: “At RTU we help to counter the challenges faced by our customers by offering project-specific solutions that ensure hassle-free delivery and peace of mind. Our combined product and construction knowledge make us the ultimate construction and building materials partner to enhance productivity and deliver the best on-site supplier solutions.”

Get FREE TICKETS TO SELFBUILD and visit RTU at stand #C18, Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, February 22 - February 24th, 2019. Select Selfbuild in the events section of RTU’s Facebook page and click the ‘Free’. www.facebook.com/rtultd