RUAS elect Members of Council

At the annual meeting of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, on Friday 8th March 2019, the following 24 members were declared elected as members of the Council for a period of three years:

James Allen

Mervyn Acheson

Crosby Cleland

Harold Dickey

Walter Hoy

Brian Hunter

William Jones

Brendan Kelly

Gerard Kelly

Mark Logan

Ian Mark

John Martin

Duke McCartney

Mrs Sara McCracken

William McElroy

James McV Morrison

Howard McIlwaine

Miss Roberta McMullan

Mrs Myrtle Peak

Jason Rankin

Wilbert Rankin

Sam Smyth

Jay Warden

Mrs Leanne Workman