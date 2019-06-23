RUAS team to attend Golden Shears World Championships

The RUAS shearing team will travel to France in early July to take part in the Golden Shears World Championships, taking place from 4-7 July.

The Blade Shearing team is Sam McConnell and William Jones. The Shearing team is Jack Robinson and Ian Montgomery. The Wool Handling team is Jayne Harkness-Bones and Rachel Murphy. Gerard Kelly will act as Wool Handling judge, with John Murphy as Machine Shearing and Blade Shearing judge and Robert Harkness as Manager/World Council Representative. The two Blade shearers were selected from Balmoral Show, one of the machine shearers was selected from Balmoral Show, with the other, Ian Montgomery, selected from the Nettex Colate Circuit.

The Society would like to thank Randox, Ulster Wool and Ulster Wool Growers for kindly sponsoring the team to travel to France and to thank Highway Shearing for kindly providing the clothing for the team

Pictured are Jack Robinson, Rachel Murphy, Jayne Harkness-Bones, Willy Jones, John Murphy, Sam McConnell, Ian Montgomery, Gerard Kelly and Robert Harkness along with sponsors Gareth Jones from Ulster Wool and Marc Coppez from Randox.