Runner-up finish for Tipperary’s Denis Lynch

Tipperary’s Denis Lynch and Rubens Ls La Silla recorded the stand-out Irish Show Jumping result of the weekend, taking runner-up at Sunday’s five-star Grand Prix at Waregem in Belgium.

Seven combinations made it through to the jump-off with Lynch and the Onyx Consulting-owned stallion, who was formerly ridden by Co Down’s Conor Swail, crossing the line clear in 40.36 seconds against the clock to finish just over two seconds behind Swiss winner Steve Guerdat with Alamo.

At the same venue, the Irish-bred Suma’s Zorro and Sameh El Dahan took victory in the two-star Grand Prix with the fastest clear after a 17-horse jump-off.

At the FEI Youth Nations Cup Finals in Sentower Park, Belgium, the Irish Pony team of John McEntee, Ryan Sweetnam, Ella Quigley and Rhys Williams, managed by Gary Marshall, took third place on the podium. Britain collected the winners prize on a zero score.

Germany finished second on five faults just ahead of Ireland in third of the eight teams on six faults.

On the Saturday at the same venue, James Kernan’s Irish U14 (COH) team of Matthew Conlon, John Kirrane, Timmy Brennan and Coen Williams, finished equal second in the Challenge Cup Final, while the Irish U18 team of Ciaran Nallon, Aisling McGuinness, Katie Conlon and Kate Derwin also finished as runners-up their Challenge Cup Final which was won by France.

Across the Atlantic, Ireland’s Stephen Moore recorded a third place finish with Chic Chic in the two-star Grand Prix in New York.