Rural Capital Micro Grants Scheme 2018 (RCMGs) opens

TADA staff have launched phase four of the Rural Capital Micro Grants Scheme 2018 (RCMGs).

Recently, the staff and some members of the board got together to develop their strategy for the latest phase of the RCMGs. Building on the last phase, the TADA team have delivered tens of thousands of much needed funding to rural communities to help tackle rural poverty and social isolation.

Last year there were eighty successful groups across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area with the average grant being £1,100.

This year TADA wish to hit the ground running, and they want to exceed last year’s target. Their manager commented: “We know this is going to be a lot of hard work for the staff but we know that there is a real gap in the rural communities for some basic services which we will endeavour to fill.”

Last year, DAERA paid out £599,315 in RCMGs to community groups benefiting over 250,000 people. The grants are up to £1,500 with a 15% contribution from the community groups. The most popular requests are for tables and chairs but many groups apply for IT equipment and kitchen appliances.

Application forms can be obtained by contacting 028 3839 8888 or email: info@tadarsn.com

Visit the website www.tadasupportnetwork.com to download an application and guidance pack.

If your groups are in the Newry, Mourne and Down or Lisburn Castlereagh Council Area contact County Down Rural Community Network on 028 4461 2311 or email: info@countydownrcn.com or visit their website www.countydownrcn.com.