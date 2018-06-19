Rural photography competition from Glanbia Cheese and Farming Life

Glanbia Cheese and Farming Life have joined forces to find the best farming and rural photographs in Northern Ireland – but time is running out to get your entries in.

The winning photographers will be ‘in the frame’ for a £500 voucher for the ever popular Galgorm Resort & Spa in the over-18s category, while those aged under-18 will be competing for a £100 Amazon voucher.

The competition will run until Saturday, June 30, so there’s just one week left in which to ‘focus’ your efforts.

The winning photographs to be published in Farming Life in early July. The competition is open to any budding amateur photographer in Northern Ireland who can capture the essence of local farming life. Photographs can be taken by camera or by phone.

The closing deadline for entries is Saturday, June 30. All entries should be sent in jpeg format to ruth.rodgers@farminglife.com, stating name, date of birth, when and where the photograph was taken, and a contact telephone number.

Entry is restricted to three images per person and participants agree that images may be used for promotional purposes on social media and in the press. Entrants aged under-18 must obtain the permission of a parent or guardian in advance. Standard Johnston Press terms and conditions apply.

For more information go to: www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition