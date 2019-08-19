Rural Support event

Heather Maxwell (Rural Support volunteer), Jude McCann (Rural Support chief executive) and David Brown (UFU deputy president), pictured at Enniskillen show promoting “Shift Happens! An Audience with the Resilient Farmer”.

The tour has been organised by the Farming Community Network (FCN) and Rural Support Northern Ireland, and kicks off in less than two months.

New Zealand farmer Doug Avery, will be sharing his experiences and journey to date with the aim of inspiring members of the farming community who are looking or needing to change their approach to their business and personal life.

For further information about the tour visit www.resilientfarmertour.co.uk.