The Mid Tyrone Lamb Producer Group and DAERA have partnered-up to hold the second Practical Rush Management Event – One Year On.

The event will take place on Wednesday, 4th September 2019.

There will be two sessions offered to all members of the group and to the wider public. The afternoon session starts at 2pm with the evening session commencing at 6.30pm.

Both the sessions start off in Plumbridge Parochial Hall.

Following a short discussion, there will be a bus laid on to transport everyone to a local farm to see various rush treatments and how they have worked a year on from their application on each of the demo plots. In addition, there will be an opportunity to discuss the Environmental Farming Scheme (Wider Level) with CAFRE staff. Please note that due to parking restrictions on the narrow country road at the farm, everyone will be transported on the bus.

Organisers look forward to a great turnout.