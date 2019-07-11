S & J Bones & T Yate top Section C

The NIPA were in St Malo for their final old bird race of the season and their annual old bird national event.

The birds were liberated on Saturday, June 29, at 9.45am into a light southerly wind. In total, 373 members sent 1,351 birds.

The event turned out to be a real tester for the birds involved, with 79 birds recorded in race time and only one bird was recorded on the day. It timed at 23.07 flying 443 miles.

Winning 1st Club Dromore, 1st Sect D & 1st Open NIPA St Malo Old Bird National was a fancier who was having a tremendous season to date, and this was undoubtedly the icing on the cake. The fancier in question – Mr Jeff Greenaway.

Section C Report:

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Muckamore, 1st Sect C (77/300) & 4th Open, timing at 5.29am 2nd morning, flying 458 miles, is S & J Bones & T Yates.

Carrick Social: 5/24 1st J McMaw 530, 2nd D Armstrong & Son 491, 3rd R McMurtry & Dtr 482, 4th Mr & Mrs Robinson 381.

Doagh & Dist: 1st 5th W Cowan 620, 467, B & M Gilmore 575, 3rd Mr & Mrs D Suitters 570, 4th F Simpson 512. A fantastic result for the master Wesley timing two birds. Wesley showed them all how its done, timing a yearling Vandercowan, a new family just introduced.

Horseshoe: 1st J Brown & Son 381. Long distance supremo Jimmy tops the club from France for yet another year.

Larne & Dist HPS: 9/26 1st D & P Harvey 671.

Ligoniel & Dist: 17/73 1st A Taylor & Son 777, 2nd J Smyth 631, 3rd Calderwood & Waite 584, 4th 5th McMurray & Anderson 517, 455.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Sect F winning 1st Club Killyleagh & Dist 1st Sect F (22/52) & 6th Open, timing at 5.47 am early 2nd morning, flying 435 miles, is Jimmy Cochrane.

Section G Report:

Top bird in Sect G winning 1st Club Drumnavaddy HPS, 1st Sect G & 5th Open, timing at 5.57am early on second morning, flying 440 miles is Mr & Mrs N & S Close.

S & N LESTER – LAURELVALE

A short report on the father/son partnership of Stephen & Norman Lester, of Laurelvale, who timed two early arrivals in the recent NIPA St Malo Old Bird National to record 2nd Sect E, 14th Open & 4th Sect E & 20th Open. This is following on from their winning 6th Sect E, 13th Open & 8th Sect E 22nd Open last season 2018.

Their winner of 14th Open is a two year old blue pied hen, sent on chipping eggs. Bought at a sale on behalf of Markethill club, she is the best long distance bloodlines of Eddie McKnight.

Winner of 20th Open is something special. The smart looking cheq pied hen was a previous winner of 10th Open in 2017, 13th Open in 2018 and now 20th Open in 2019 and she now adds a Silver Award to her Bronze Award won last season.

Breeding: Sire was bred by Colin Brown and was a prizewinner in the Kings Cup. Dam was bred by Paul Dunlop – Edgarstown. Their winner of 22nd Open last season was a full sister to the dam of this year’s 20th Open winner making her an aunt of this year’s NIPA Silver Award Winner. Super French bloodlines.

Stephen and Norman were the winners in the NIPA, last season, of the highly coveted award – The Devine Two Bird Average – Best Two Bird Average St Malo Old Bird National.

At time of going to press they are again hot favourites to win this award for the second season on the trot.

THE MAGUIRE FAMILY –

NEWRY

Some notable and remarkable results have been achieved over the French season by different fanciers and I hope over the coming weeks to cover these fanciers, where possible.

This week I start off with, without doubt, one of the top long distance racing families in Ireland, the Maguires of Newry, who race as father and son to different loft locations. Malachy Maguire & Son plus Mark Maguire & Son.

Now for their performances:

It started off at Penzance, The boss “Malachy” had a super result winning 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Club plus 2nd 3rd & 4th NorthSouth Fed.

Next race on the calendar was the NIPA blue riband event,

The St Malo Old Bird National 373/1,351 – Here son Mark stepped up to the mark to record 3rd Sect G & 9th Open NIPA St Malo O/B National.

Malachy kept the flag flying in their next event, the blue riband event in the INFC – The Kings Cup. This was another tester for the birds, with only 42 birds recorded on the day.

Malachy kept the Maguire name to the fore, recording a very creditable 4th Open Kings Cup .plus £2,799. This was his “Rosebowl Hen”. This year’s 4th Open Winner was 18th N Sect & 22nd Open last season helping to win the coveted “Harkness RoseBowl”.

Breeding: Pure bred Maguires based on nothing but top French & Channel performers based on the following Maguire Champion Performers: Champions “Portavogie Lass”, “Home Alone”, “Newry Queen”, “Three Times A Lady”, “Moonlight Lass”, “No Problem”, “Lady Rose”, “Game On”, “Classic Lady”, “Young Sean”, “Glenhill Lass”, “Just Perfect”, “Caoilfhionn’s Choice”, “Young Oisin” & N. Black & Son bloodlines.

GLENN McNEILLY –

BALLYCLARE & DIST HPS

Glenn has one of the finest winning Vandenabeele-based families.

Glenn only races a small team – approximately 40 old birds and 40 youngsters – and has decided to offer to the fancy a small select draft of youngsters. They are only bred from his very select stock pairs – 11 youngsters – and will be ready over the next two/three weeks.

All stock on offer will be brothers/sisters – aunts/uncles – to many winners and prizewinners – Latest performance 1st North Section and 2nd Open INFC Sennon Cove Yearling National – Timed St Malo O/B National 7.55am second morning winning 4th Sect & 15th Open NIPA St Malo– All stock on offer closely related to these top award winners.

