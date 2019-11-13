S.Q Fleckvieh launch new bulls for 2020

SQ Fleckvieh have some very exciting new bulls.

Two Genomic Bulls we saw on our annual trip to Austria in AI were GS WI and GS WhatElse.

They were in perfect locomotion and conformation with great dairy character. WI is +1119kg Milk and WhatElse is +1204kg in milk. Both Bulls have very good fat and protein with near perfect Linear and fitness scores. They are both breeding High Genomic Calves. WI Mother is a Wille Daughter Anja from a herd with 8500kg average. But Anja is an outstanding cow and has averaged 13,793kg in her first three lactations. GS Hillybill is a Hugo Boss son from the MINT daughter Morde who gave 11,594kg in her first lactation. With a TMI of 129 and a fitness score of 116 and +1091kg milk and good fat and protein. He is also easy calving and a big cell count improver.

Walcot is another WATTKING Genomic Son. He is +959 Milk with +34kg and +36kg of fat and protein. Again his fitness and Linear scores are near perfect with 129 points for udder.

Walcotts Dam is an Evergreen Heifer that gave 11,332 in her first lactation. The first of our Proven Bulls is Evergreen. He was used as a Genomic Bull in NI and now has many excellent milking heifers. He is +1007kg for milk with good fat and protein with a good Linear and Fitness profile. His daughters are averaged sized with very good feet and legs and a good cell count score with a TMI of 130 and 98% rel, you can use Evergreen with confidence. GS Wertvoll has graduated to the Proven List with a +868kg milk with good fat and protein. He is an excellent Linear profile and a massive 132 for udder making him one of the best udder Bulls in the breed. His dam is an outstanding cow that gave 9,874kg in her first lactation at 5.16 fat and 3.68 pro. His daughters are tall Dairy Heifers with super udders.

We have included GS Pandora by farmer demand who have Pandora Daughters milking with great satisfaction. They are tall milky heifers with excellent feet and legs and very good udders. His dam has 10 completed lactations and averaging 10,551kg at 4.63 fat and 3.73pro with 99% rel and +611kg milk with very good fitness figures. With Pandora, what you see is what you get.

All Genetic Austria Bulls are available by request.