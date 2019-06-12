Saddling up for annual Saintfield Show

Jaguar Land Rover is set to bring extra horsepower to the 2019 Saintfield Show.

The Charles Hurst owned dealership is a key sponsor for the popular show, which takes place this Saturday, 15 June in the idyllic surroundings of Glenbrook Farm, Boardmills.

Charles Hurst Jaguar Land Rover will be bringing plenty of horsepower of their own to the event, with an onsite display of a wide range of vehicles.

Petrol heads can get up close to the new Range Rover Discovery, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and the exciting Jaguar F-Pace.

Now in its 74th year, the show will play host to exciting livestock handling competitions and feature family friendly attractions on the day including farm show classes, a food fair and trade stands as well as a family fun day. Pictured getting ready to trot is Charles Hurst Jaguar Land Rover Business Development Manager, Sonya Graham with her mare, Stephanie.