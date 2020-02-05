SADP group celebrates 20th anniversary

South Antrim Dairy Producers’ Group celebrated its 20th anniversary recently at the Dunadry Hotel in Templepatrick.
Chairman Alan Wallace extended a warm welcome to members of the buying group, and welcomed guests Wayne and Emma Cunningham from Fane Valley.
“South Antrim Dairy Producers’ Group (SADP) was formed in September 1999 by a number of forward-thinking individuals who were involved in various dairy discussion groups throughout the area.
“Over the years SADP has grown from strength-to-strength, and is held in high esteem thanks to its loyal and diverse farmer members.”
Alan Wallace continued: “It is unfortunate that our founding secretary Neville Graham had a prior engagement and wasn’t able to join us, but we are grateful for his dedication during an 18-year term in office. Thanks also to our current secretary Stephen Bell for organising our anniversary dinner, and for all the hard work he does behind the scenes on an annual basis.”
Graham Kernohan from Broughshane said Grace before everyone enjoyed a delicious four-course meal.
The anniversary cake was cut by founding chairman Denis Minford from Nutt’s Corner and current chairman Alan Wallace from Antrim.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by compere Rodney Clarke from Dundrod. He also conducted the charity auction in aid of Friends of the Cancer Centre based at Belfast City Hospital.
Alan Wallace added: “I would like to thank the committee for its support during my term as chairman. Thanks also to the numerous individuals, local businesses and agricultural companies who have donated items for our charity auction and raffle. We have been overwhelmed by your generosity.”
Proceeds from the charity auction and raffle raised more than £7,500 for Friends of the Cancer Centre.
SADP secretary Stephen Bell confirmed that the organisation has donated in excess of £60,000 to various local charities over the years.
Concluding Alan Wallace thanked members for supporting the Anniversary Dinner and wished everyone a safe journey home. “Thanks to the Dunadry Hotel for an excellent meal; Rodney Clarke for keeping us entertained; and Naomi Jones from Baked at Backburn for the delicious cake.”