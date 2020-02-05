SADP group celebrates 20th anniversary

South Antrim Dairy Producers’ Group celebrated its 20th anniversary recently at the Dunadry Hotel in Templepatrick.

Chairman Alan Wallace extended a warm welcome to members of the buying group, and welcomed guests Wayne and Emma Cunningham from Fane Valley.

Enjoying the SADP 20th Anniversary Dinner in Templepatrick, are Richard and Rachel Pinkerton, with George and Ashley Bingham, Nutt�"s Corner. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Ltd.

“South Antrim Dairy Producers’ Group (SADP) was formed in September 1999 by a number of forward-thinking individuals who were involved in various dairy discussion groups throughout the area.

“Over the years SADP has grown from strength-to-strength, and is held in high esteem thanks to its loyal and diverse farmer members.”

Alan Wallace continued: “It is unfortunate that our founding secretary Neville Graham had a prior engagement and wasn’t able to join us, but we are grateful for his dedication during an 18-year term in office. Thanks also to our current secretary Stephen Bell for organising our anniversary dinner, and for all the hard work he does behind the scenes on an annual basis.”

Graham Kernohan from Broughshane said Grace before everyone enjoyed a delicious four-course meal.

South Antrim Dairy Producer Group members Robin and Winifred Bingham, with Samuel and Eleanor Pinkerton, Nutt�"s Corner, at the 20th Anniversary Dinner. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Ltd

The anniversary cake was cut by founding chairman Denis Minford from Nutt’s Corner and current chairman Alan Wallace from Antrim.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by compere Rodney Clarke from Dundrod. He also conducted the charity auction in aid of Friends of the Cancer Centre based at Belfast City Hospital.

Alan Wallace added: “I would like to thank the committee for its support during my term as chairman. Thanks also to the numerous individuals, local businesses and agricultural companies who have donated items for our charity auction and raffle. We have been overwhelmed by your generosity.”

Proceeds from the charity auction and raffle raised more than £7,500 for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Richard and Trudy Woosley, Toome, were among the members who attended the SADP 20th Anniversary Dinner in Templepatrick. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Ltd

SADP secretary Stephen Bell confirmed that the organisation has donated in excess of £60,000 to various local charities over the years.

Concluding Alan Wallace thanked members for supporting the Anniversary Dinner and wished everyone a safe journey home. “Thanks to the Dunadry Hotel for an excellent meal; Rodney Clarke for keeping us entertained; and Naomi Jones from Baked at Backburn for the delicious cake.”

SADP treasurer John Millar and wife Alex, from Dunadry, pictured at the 20th Anniversary Dinner. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Ltd.

Guests Wayne and Emma Cunningham, Fane Valley, are pictured at the 20th Anniversary dinner with South Antrim Dairy Producers�" Group chairman Alan Wallace, and secretary Stephen Bell. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Ltd.

Harold and Ann Keane from Cookstown attended the SADP 20th Anniversary Dinner in Tempelpatrick. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Ltd.

SADP members James and Rachael Minford, Nutt�"s Corner, enjoying the 20th Anniversary Dinner in Templepatrick. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Ltd.

SADP Chairman Alan Wallace, and wife Julie, from Antrim, at the 20th Anniversary Dinner. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Ltd.

Padraig McKee, Toome, and fiancee Denise Power, pictured at the SADP 20th Anniversary Dinner, held at Dunadry. Picture: McAuley Multimedia Ltd.