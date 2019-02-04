Safe use of pesticides course

All professional users of pesticides must have a Certificate of Competence.

CAFRE offers a range of City and Guilds approved pesticide/spraying courses with the aim of developing people in the land-based and rural sectors.

These courses are suitable for farmers/growers, farm family members, people over 16 years old, and those working in or operating agri-food and rural businesses.

Different types of pesticide application equipment need a different Certificate of Competence and all students are required to initially take and pass a PA1 theory module before they can complete any practical unit.

Once the PA1 theory unit has successfully been completed students can add a range of practical units as required

The next PA1 course will be delivered at Greenmount Campus on February 11, 2019.

The course covers:

l Legislation

l Interpreting product label

l Personal safety and contamination

l Pesticide and container storage

l Disposals

l Record keeping

l Environmental factors

This module must be passed before a candidate can progress to the application modules.

The course is assessed by a multiple choice on line assessment which lasts one hour.

To book a place and attend the PA1 course at CAFRE, click on the following link: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/safe-use-pesticides-farmers-growers-foundation-unit-pa1/