Safety first before going off-road

Police are urging parents and guardians considering buying quads, go-peds, scramblers or other motorised vehicles this Christmas to put safety first.

Inspector Rosie Leech from Road Policing said: “While the use of these machines can be fun and exciting, anyone thinking about buying a mini-moto, go-ped, scrambler, quad or other off-road vehicle must first think about where it is going to be used and the legalities surrounding its’ use.

“They are not toys. They must not be on the pavements, roads, public property or parks and should only ever be used on private property with permission from the land/property owner. It is vital that children and young people understand and respect the power of these machines and it is critically important that the appropriate safety equipment is used and that their use is properly supervised.”

Police have also produced a leaflet which is aimed at educating parents, guardians and potential users, to the issues they should be considering when using motorised vehicles.

Inspector Leech continued: “Some of these vehicles do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to “off-road” use only.

“The law is clear - any vehicle used on roads should have the appropriate equipment fitted such as lights and number plates. It should also be insured and taxed and the driver/rider must have a suitable driving licence. Vehicles driving on public ‘green spaces’ are guilty of an offence, regardless of the manner of the driving. In both cases the police have a power to seize the vehicle.”

“At worst, people have been killed and seriously injured using these machines.”