Sail home with a brand new Suzuki quad

Countryside Services, based in Dungannon, are giving one fortunate Winter Fair goer the opportunity to win a brand new Suzuki KingQuad 400 on the day.

The lucky recipient’s Christmas will come early as they take home the prize worth £5,500.

Countryside Service have three core offerings for the agriculture industry in Northern Ireland: livestock identification tags, grant schemes and training delivery. As part of the livestock ID business, they have secured exclusivity of the Caisley brand across NI. Caisley tags are a market leader as they offer a proven 99% retention rate as well as effortless one-step application for BVD tag and test.