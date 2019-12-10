Sail home with a brand new Suzuki quad

Countryside Service's Bill and Lorraine show off the brand new Suzuki quad that will be won at Winter Fair.
Countryside Services, based in Dungannon, are giving one fortunate Winter Fair goer the opportunity to win a brand new Suzuki KingQuad 400 on the day.

The lucky recipient’s Christmas will come early as they take home the prize worth £5,500.

Countryside Service have three core offerings for the agriculture industry in Northern Ireland: livestock identification tags, grant schemes and training delivery. As part of the livestock ID business, they have secured exclusivity of the Caisley brand across NI. Caisley tags are a market leader as they offer a proven 99% retention rate as well as effortless one-step application for BVD tag and test.