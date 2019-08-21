Saintfield Mart: Charolais bullock sells for £1,370

Larger entry of cattle on offer at Wednesday’s sale sold to a brisk demand for all sorts.

Top price of the day was £1,370 for a 710kg Charolais bullock.

FAT CATTLE: 85 fats sold to £1,370 for a 710kg Charolais bullock, £193 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1,255 for a 770kg Charolais, £163 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 710kg, £193, £1,370, 730kg, £185, £1,350, 720kg, £170, £1,224, 620kg, £195, £1,209, 660kg, £169, £1,115, 640kg, £174, £1,113, Annacloy producer Charolais cows 770kg, £163, £1,255, 650kg, £161, £1,046, Crumlin producer Hereford cows 650kg, £170, £1,105, 600kg, £179, £1,074, 630kg, £160, £1008, 580kg, £170, £986, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 920kg, £136, £1,251, 730kg, £167, £1,219, 740kg, £136, £1,006, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 660kg, £187, £1,234, 630kg, £180, £1,134, 590kg, £185, £1,091, 560kg, £175, £980, Crossgar producer Limousin cows 680kg, £166, £1,128, 660kg, £162, £1,069, Kilkeel producer Simmental cows 730kg, £146, £1,065, 640kg, £143, £915, Ballygowan producer Simmental cows 730kg, £146, £1,065, 760kg, £140, £1,064 and Bangor producer Belgian Blue cows 600kg, £164, £984, 590kg, £166, £979, 590kg, £162, £955 and 570kg, £167, £951.

BULLOCKS: 115 bullocks sold to £1,300 for a 700kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 700kg, £1,300, 680kg, £1,280, 600kg, £1,200, Killinchy producer Charolais 690kg, £1,230, 590kg, £1,160, Dromore producer Charolais 550kg, £1,200, 620kg, £1,180, 560kg, £1,160, 520kg, £1,140, 520kg, £1,130, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 500kg, £1,100, 500kg, £1,005, 460kg, £940 and Saintfield producer Limousins 450kg, £990, 470kg, £980, 400kg, £955, 420kg, £940, 440kg, £920.

HEIFERS: Over 100 heifers sold to £1,090 for a 520kg Charolais (210).

Leading prices: Dromore producer Charolais 520kg, £1,090, 550kg, £1,050, 540kg, £1020, 550kg, £1,020, 520kg, £1,010, 500kg, £1,005, 500kg, £960, 460kg, £945, 500kg, £940, 450kg, £920, 440kg, £890, 450kg, £890, 460kg, £890, 400kg, £855, Comber producer Limousins 450kg, £990, 450kg, £985, 490kg, £970, 450kg, £965, 420kg, £925, 400kg, £915, Bangor producer Belgian Blues 550kg, £1,010, 490kg, £960, 480kg, £935, 460kg, £900 and Hillsborough producer Limousins 500kg, £1,020, 440kg, £900, 410kg, £890, 400kg, £860, 400kg, £850.

WEANLINGS: 65 sold to £1,100 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus bullock.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 550kg, £1,100, Downpatrick producer Charolais heifers 380kg, £850, 350kg, £795, 350kg, £705, 320kg, £680, 300kg, £650, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 380kg, £800, 350kg, £695, 320kg, £680, 300kg, £660 and 290kg, £655.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £320 for a two week old Aberdeen Angus heifer.

More calves required to meet demands.