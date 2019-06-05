Saintfield Mart: Fat cattle sell to £1,539

Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a steady trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: 90 fats sold to £1,539 for a 870kg Blonde d’Aquitaine cow, £177 per 100kg.

Other cows sold to £190 for a Limousin, 710kg £1,349.

Beef bullocks sold to £1,395 for a 750kg Limousin, £186.

More cows required to meet demands of packed ring of buyers.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cow 870kg, £177, £1,539, Carryduff producer Limousin cows 750kg, £190, £1,349, 520kg, £195, £1,014, 590kg, £157, £926, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 750kg, £1,86, £1,395, 700kg, £182, £1,274, 620kg, £188, £1,165, Belfast producer Shorthorn cows 880kg, £136, £1,196, 740kg, £136, £1,006 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin bull 860kg, £131, £1,126, Aberdeen Angus cow 770kg, £149, £1,147, Charolais cow 560kg, £179, £1,002, Ballynahinch producer Simmental bullock 720kg, £177, £1,274, Simmental cows 570kg, £187, £1,065, 570kg, £185, £1,054, Downpatrick producer Simmental cow 750kg, £151, £1,132, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 740kg, £135, £999, 720kg, £138, £993, 590kg, £166, £979, portavogie producer Friesian cows 880kg, £117, £1,029, 800kg, £113, £904, Ardglass producer Belgian Blue cows 680kg, £174, £1,183, 590kg, £180, £1,062, 610kg, £174, £1,061, 580kg, £176, £1,020, 560kg, £180, £1,008, 570kg, £170, £969, 550kg, £174, £957.

BULLOCKS: Over 100 bullocks sold to £1,305 for a 620kg Limousin (210).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 620kg, £1,305, 600kg, £1,285, 730kg, £1,270, 650kg, £1,240, 700kg, £1,200, 620kg, £1,120, 520kg, £1,100, Bangor producer Belgian Blues 600kg, £1,205, 600kg, £1,140, 620kg, £1,115, 550kg, £1,040, 550kg, £1,090, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 550kg, £1,170, 500kg, £1,100, 500kg, £1,060, 520kg, £1,060, 450kg, £1,045, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg, £1,140, 450kg, £1,100, 460kg, £1,070, 500kg, £1,060, 430kg, £1,050, 450kg, £1,045, 400kg, £975 and Lisburn producer Charolais 430kg, £970, 320kg, £840, 350kg, £820.

HEIFERS: 80 heifers sold to £1,260 for a 620kg Limousin (204).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousins 620kg, £1,260, 550kg, £1,200, 560kg, £1,200, 580kg, £1,190, Killough producer Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,170, 620kg, £1,130, 580kg, £1,100, 570kg, £1,090, 560kg, £1,070, 550kg, £1,060, 550kg, £1,030, 530kg, £1,000, 550kg, £1,000, 530kg, £955, Bangor producer Belgian Blues 550kg, £990, 530kg, £980, Moira producer Charolais 500kg, £1,000, 450kg, £885 and Lisburn producer Limousins 320kg, £840, 370kg, £800, 360kg, £780.

WEANLINGS: Sold to £915 for a 400kg Aberdeen Angus bullock (229).

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 400kg, £915, 400kg, £850, 420kg, £850, 350kg, £760, 330kg, £755, 300kg, £740, 300kg, £735 and 310kg, £720.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £360 for a Limousin bull and £320 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Limousin bulls £360, £290, £255, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus heifers £320, £305, £245, Belfast producer Hereford bulls £345, £270, Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £340, £290 and Ballygowan producer Simmental bulls £260, £255, £235, £230.