Saintfield Mart: Fat cattle settling to £1227 for a 930kg Aberdeen Angus cow

Seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a firm trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to £1227 for a 930kg Aberdeen Angus cow, £132 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus cow 930kg £132 £1227, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus heifer 680kg £175 £1190, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 900kg £128 £1152, 770kg £135 £1039, Downpatrick prodcuer Charolais cows 770kg £147 £1131, 630kg £147 £1121, Ballynahinch producer Simmental cows 820kg £121 £992, 720kg £135 £972 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 580kg £171 £991.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1135 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus (207).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1135, Downpatrick producer Limousins 530kg £1080, 520kg £1055, 500kg £1040, 490kg £980, 500kg £980, Carryduff producer Limousins 490kg £1030, 450kg £1005 and Saintfield producer Charolais 470kg £1030, 460kg £1010, 440kg £990, 400kg £955.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1040 for a 520kg Aberdeen Angus (200).

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to £905 for a 380kg Limousin bullock.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue heifer.