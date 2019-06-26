Saintfield Mart: Fat cattle sold to a top price of £1,447 for 940kg

Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a firm trade throughout.

FATS: Fat cattle sold to a top of £1,447 for a 940kg Charolais cow, £154 per 100kg.

Bulls sold to £1,328 for a 970kg Parthenais, £137 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 940kg, £154, £1,447, 900kg, £146, £1,314, 940kg, £130, £1,222, Carryduff producer Parthenais bull 970kg, £137, £1,328, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 890kg, £140, £1,246, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus cow 930kg, £134, £1,246, Killinchy producer Shorthorn bull 820kg, £136, £1,115, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus cows 560kg, £188, £1,052, 580kg, £174, £1,009, 520kg, £170, £884, Moneyrea producer Limousin bullocks 610kg, £183, £1,116, 540kg, £184, £993 and Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 840kg, £113, £949, 790kg, £118, £932, 770kg, £115, £885, 790kg, £111, £876 and 760kg, £114, £866.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1,270 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Comber prodcuer Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1,270, 650kg, £1,135, 540kg, £980, 600kg, £970, Lisburn prodcuer Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,210, 650kg, £1,140, 600kg, £1,080, 620kg, £1,045, 590kg, £1,020, 570kg, £1,000, Comber producer Limousin, 520kg, £1,070, 470kg, £1,030, 460kg, £1,000, 380kg, £800 and Lisburn producer Limousins 500kg, £970, 450kg, £945, 410kg, £900.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1,060 for a 500kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Comber producer Charolais 500kg, £1,060, 490kg, £1,015, 520kg, £1,000, 460kg, £990, 440kg, £950, Comber producer Limousins 440kg, £960, 400kg, £905, 440kg, £895, Comber producer Charolais 390kg, £930 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £800.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £370 for a Belgian Blue heifer.

Leading prices: Belfast producer Belgian Blue heifer £370, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bull £300, Limousin bulls £320, £300, Belfast producer Belgian Blue heifers £285, £250 and Donaghadee producer Hereford heifers £240, £235, £225, £215.