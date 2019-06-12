Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,209

Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with plenty of quality stock on offer selling to excellent trade.

More cattle required to meet demands.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to £1,209 for a 780kg Limousin cow, £155 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 780kg, £155, £1,209, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 700kg, £184, £1,288, 630kg, £198, £1,247, 630kg, £187, £1,203. 650kg, £185, £1,202, 650kg, £177, £1,150, 620kg, £185, £1,147, Charolais heifer 610kg, £190, £1,157, Dromara producer Limousin cows 760kg, £150, £1,140, 740kg, £148, £1,095, 770kg, £133, £1,024 and Lisburn producer Simmental cow 680kg, £159, £1,081, Limousin cows 670kg, £144, £964, 630kg, £143, £900.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1,220 for a 570kg Limousin (214).

Leading prices: Clough producer Limousins 570kg, £1,220, 500kg, £1,140, 510kg, £1,140, 500kg, £1,085, 460kg, £1,080, 500kg, £1,070, 460kg, £1,065, 500kg, £1,045. 420kg, £1,000, 430kg, £1,000, 440kg, £985, 400kg, £960, 400kg, £945, Saintfield producer Charolais 500kg, £1,100, 500kg, £990, 360kg, £865, 320kg, £855, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 420kg, £985, 440kg, £945 and Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,070, 430kg, £920, 470kg, £900.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1,140 for a 600kg Limousin (190).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 600kg, £1,140, 600kg, £1,020, 500kg, £960, 440kg, £855, 400kg, £845, 520kg, £1,055, 540kg, £1,055, 550kg, £1,090, Saintfield producer Charolais 520kg, £1,080, 440kg, £1,040, 450kg, £1,010, 450kg, £1,000, Downpatrick producer 350kg, £870, 350kg, £860, 330kg, £850 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 440kg, £980, 400kg, £900, 420kg, £875, 390kg, £835, 340kg, £800.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Sold to £,1650 for a Belgian Blue cow with Shorthorn bull at foot.

Special entry for next week, June 19 of six cows with calves at foot.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Belgian Blue cow with Shorthorn calves at foot £1,650, £1,370, Dromore producer Limousin cows with Limousin calves at foot £1,600, £1,550, £1,510, £1,500, £1,470 and Ballynahinch producer Simmental cow with calf at foot £1,480.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £420 for a Limousin bull and £320 for a Limousin heifer.

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin bulls £420, £380, £370, Limousin heifers £320, Hereford heifer £230, Carryduff producer Hereford bulls £380, £350, £320, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £360kg £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer £320 and Downpatrick producer Limousin heifers £350, £320, £300.