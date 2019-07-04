Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,305 for a 750kg Limousin cow

Another good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with plenty of quality cattle on offer, creating an excellent trade.

More cattle required to meet demands.

FATS: Sold to £1,305 for a 750kg Limousin cow, £174 per 100kg.

Heifers sold to £198 per 100kg for a Charolais, 610kg, £1,207.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 750kg, £174, £1,305, Dromara producer Simmental heifers 660kg, £185, £1,221, 590kg, £190, £1,121, 550kg, £180, £990, 570kg, £180, £912, Craigavon producer Limousin and Charolais heifers 610kg, £198, £1,207, 550kg, £191, £1,050, 560kg, £184, £1,030, 530kg, £191, £1,012, 520kg, £186, £967, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue bullocks 610kg, £184, £1,122, 530kg, £205, £1,086, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 690kg, £157, £1,083, 730kg, £140, £1,022, 760kg, £122, £927 and Lisburn producer Limousin cows 740kg, £128, £947, 590kg, £158, £932, 550kg, £166, £913.

BULLOCKS: Great entry of bullocks sold to £1,205 for a 590kg Limousin (205).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousins 590kg, £1,205, 550kg, £1,000, 440kg, £980, 400kg, £910, Newtownards producer Charolais 630kg, £1,165, 650kg, £1,150, 590kg, £1,120, 500kg, £1,070, 500kg, £1,050, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blues 610kg, £1,100, 600kg, £1,070, 550kg, £1,040, 500kg, £1,020, 500kg, £1,000, 490kg, £990, 460kg, £980, 500kg, £970 and Dromara producer Belgian Blues 520kg, £1,100, 510kg, £1,075, 470kg, £1,020, 510kg, £985, 450kg, £970, 470kg, £970, 400kg, £915, 390kg, £900.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1,180 for a 650kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 650kg, £1,180, 590kg, £1,135, 500kg, £940, 480kg, £920, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,000, 500kg, £950, 470kg, £830, 400kg, £810, Strangford producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £950, 390kg, £925 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 400kg, £890, 400kg, £875, 390kg, £845, 400kg, £845, 390kg, £840, 390kg, £825, 360kg, £810, 350kg, £800, 380kg, £800, 300kg, £785, 320kg £740.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £470 for a Limousin bull calf and £340 for a Limousin heifer calf.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin bull £470, Comber producer Shorthorn bull £455, Aberdeen Angus heifer £270, Saintfield producer Limousin heifer £340, Carryduff producer Belgian Blue bulls £330, £305, £300, Belgian Blue heifers £320, £300, Saintfield producer Hereford bulls £290, £275, £260 and Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bull £290 and Aberdeen Angus heifers £260, £240.