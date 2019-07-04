Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,305 for a 750kg Limousin cow

Saintfield Mart
Another good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with plenty of quality cattle on offer, creating an excellent trade.

More cattle required to meet demands.

FATS: Sold to £1,305 for a 750kg Limousin cow, £174 per 100kg.

Heifers sold to £198 per 100kg for a Charolais, 610kg, £1,207.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 750kg, £174, £1,305, Dromara producer Simmental heifers 660kg, £185, £1,221, 590kg, £190, £1,121, 550kg, £180, £990, 570kg, £180, £912, Craigavon producer Limousin and Charolais heifers 610kg, £198, £1,207, 550kg, £191, £1,050, 560kg, £184, £1,030, 530kg, £191, £1,012, 520kg, £186, £967, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue bullocks 610kg, £184, £1,122, 530kg, £205, £1,086, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 690kg, £157, £1,083, 730kg, £140, £1,022, 760kg, £122, £927 and Lisburn producer Limousin cows 740kg, £128, £947, 590kg, £158, £932, 550kg, £166, £913.

BULLOCKS: Great entry of bullocks sold to £1,205 for a 590kg Limousin (205).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousins 590kg, £1,205, 550kg, £1,000, 440kg, £980, 400kg, £910, Newtownards producer Charolais 630kg, £1,165, 650kg, £1,150, 590kg, £1,120, 500kg, £1,070, 500kg, £1,050, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blues 610kg, £1,100, 600kg, £1,070, 550kg, £1,040, 500kg, £1,020, 500kg, £1,000, 490kg, £990, 460kg, £980, 500kg, £970 and Dromara producer Belgian Blues 520kg, £1,100, 510kg, £1,075, 470kg, £1,020, 510kg, £985, 450kg, £970, 470kg, £970, 400kg, £915, 390kg, £900.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1,180 for a 650kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 650kg, £1,180, 590kg, £1,135, 500kg, £940, 480kg, £920, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,000, 500kg, £950, 470kg, £830, 400kg, £810, Strangford producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £950, 390kg, £925 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 400kg, £890, 400kg, £875, 390kg, £845, 400kg, £845, 390kg, £840, 390kg, £825, 360kg, £810, 350kg, £800, 380kg, £800, 300kg, £785, 320kg £740.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £470 for a Limousin bull calf and £340 for a Limousin heifer calf.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin bull £470, Comber producer Shorthorn bull £455, Aberdeen Angus heifer £270, Saintfield producer Limousin heifer £340, Carryduff producer Belgian Blue bulls £330, £305, £300, Belgian Blue heifers £320, £300, Saintfield producer Hereford bulls £290, £275, £260 and Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bull £290 and Aberdeen Angus heifers £260, £240.